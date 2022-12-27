Real Madrid step up interest in Manchester United prodigy - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly ramping up their efforts to sign 18-year-old Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

The young Argentine is highly regarded as one of the most promising talents in European football, and it is no surprise that Real Madrid are reportedly keen on securing his services.

Garnacho's current contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season, and it is understood that the player is yet to agree a new deal with the English club. This has reportedly alerted a number of top European clubs, including Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are believed to be keen to take advantage of the situation.

RMadrid actu 🇫🇷 @RMadrid_actu | BREAKING: Le Real Madrid prépare le terrain, si Alejandro Garnacho ne prolonge pas à ManUtd.



Juni Calafat approuve son profil et a déjà averti la direction du club.



Garnacho sera libre en 2023, et peut négocier dès le 1er Janvier.



@defcentral #RealMadrid | BREAKING: Le Real Madrid prépare le terrain, si Alejandro Garnachone prolonge pas à ManUtd.Juni Calafat approuve son profil et a déjà averti la direction du club.Garnacho sera libre en 2023, et peut négocier dès le 1er Janvier. 🚨💣 | BREAKING: Le Real Madrid prépare le terrain, si Alejandro Garnacho 🇦🇷 ne prolonge pas à ManUtd. 🎯✅ Juni Calafat approuve son profil et a déjà averti la direction du club.🔚 Garnacho sera libre en 2023, et peut négocier dès le 1er Janvier.@defcentral #RealMadrid https://t.co/EDpn09CNud

Los Blancos are undergoing a complete overhaul of their squad with many big names set to either retire in the next few seasons or have already left to join other clubs.

Madrid are preparing a new youthful project with the likes of Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes among others. The arrival of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick Felipe and the possibility of Garnacho’s addition will give them plenty of attacking options in the future.

Garnacho has made a promising start to his career at Old Trafford, scoring two goals and as many assists in nine appearances for the first team. The 18-year-old has remained on the bench for most of this season but Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and persistent injury issues with French international Anthony Martial could force manager Erik ten Hag to use him more often.

Alejandro Garnacho @alegarnacho Garnacho for Manchester United:

5 games

2 goals

2 assis Garnacho for Manchester United:5 games2 goals2 assis https://t.co/d9ezudEaws

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be willing to let Alejandro Garnacho leave on a free transfer, especially with the player's potential for the future.

Media reports have claimed that the Red Devils are sure to keep the young Argentine at the club with a new and better contract, but the rising uncertainty will give the cash-rich Spanish club a window to highjack Garnacho from the English club.

Real Madrid want England star and Manchester United target Jude Bellingham as Luka Modric's replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Jude Bellingham as a replacement for the 37-year-old Luka Modric.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Real Madrid want to sign Bellingham as a player who is seen as the best option in the face of Luka Modric’s age. 🎖| Real Madrid want to sign Bellingham as a player who is seen as the best option in the face of Luka Modric’s age. @miguelitocope 🚨🎖| Real Madrid want to sign Bellingham as a player who is seen as the best option in the face of Luka Modric’s age. @miguelitocope

The 19-year-old English midfielder has impressed with his exceptional outing with the England national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The teenager registered a goal and an assist to his name in his debut World Cup appearance. Hence, it is no surprise that the biggest clubs in the European market, including Real Madrid, are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund star.

Modric, on the other hand, is coming to the end of his career at the age of 37 and Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is of the opinion that Bellingham could be a like-for-like replacement for the Croatian.

However, it remains to be seen if Dortmund will be willing to part with one of their brightest young talents.

Poll : 0 votes