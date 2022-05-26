Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema names his best-ever teammate and toughest opponent

Speaking to the Chiringuito Inside YouTube channel, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema revealed his best ever teammate and the toughest defender that he has ever faced.

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid’s primary goalscorer this season, delivering 44 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season. His heroics have been crucial to the come-from-behind victories that Madrid have pulled off during their run to the Champions League final.

The French striker is looking to win what will be his fifth Champions League trophy, and has resultantly become the majority favorite for the Ballon d’Or award. As he looks to win his first ever Balon d’Or, he expectedly chose five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has ever played with.

Karim Benzema said the following during the interview:

“The best player I have ever played with? Cristiano.”

SPORTbible @sportbible Karim Benzema on the Champions League final: “In Liverpool, they think they have already won the match.” Karim Benzema on the Champions League final: “In Liverpool, they think they have already won the match.” https://t.co/Fr00SRTR65

Speaking about the toughest defender he has been against, Karim Benzema chose Sergio Ramos, a player he played alongside for years at Madrid:

“Most difficult defender I’ve played against? Ramos.”

Real Madrid have a huge task at hand in the Champions League final

On paper, most fans will agree that Liverpool have the better team. A majority of Jurgen Klopp’s most important men are well in the prime of their careers and have played at a high level all season. Liverpool have not been at their consistent best in recent matches and will need to be on their toes throughout the match.

Jurgen Klopp has only recently won the Premier League’s 'Manager of the Year' award, although Liverpool ended up losing the title race to Manchester City. This will leave the Reds even more determined to win the Champions League, the other big trophy on offer.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Karim Benzema makes Jurgen Klopp claim and explains why Real Madrid are confident against Liverpool 🗣️ #lfc Karim Benzema makes Jurgen Klopp claim and explains why Real Madrid are confident against Liverpool 🗣️ #lfc liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

At the same time, Real Madrid are always a force to be reckoned with, something Karim Benzema and Co. have already proven in their run to the final.

The tie seems tantalizingly balanced and considering Madrid’s ability to pull big punches in the Champions League, it is impossible to predict a winner.