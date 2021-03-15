Real Madrid striker speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and more 

Karim Benzema was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland joining Real Madrid in a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Atalanta on Tuesday. The media were more interested in possible transfers in the summer rather than Round of 16 tie. When asked about Erling Haaland joining Real Madrid in the summer, the Frenchman said:

"Haaland? I can't tell you about a player who is not at the club. Every year there is talk of people who can come, of people who can score many goals. He is a young player, who scores many goals for his team."

The journalists present were not content with this answer and brought up Cristiano Ronaldo's name as well. Karim Benzema dodged the question once again and said:

"With Cristiano, we have done many things here in Madrid: goals, actions, assists. It's been three years now, Cristiano is in another team. Play with him again? Sure, I would. But I am neither the coach nor the president."

Could Real Madrid sign Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland?

Real Madrid are very likely to spend in the summer transfer window and have been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland in recent months. The two forwards are having different seasons but will be of high value to the Blancos if they end up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to win the Champions League at Juventus once again and was heavily criticized by the club legends following the side's exit from the competition.

As for Erling Haaland, he is a red-hot property that has caught the eye of several of the top clubs in Europe.

Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly already in talks to sign the striker in the summer, but Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Barcelona are also looking to secure the player's signature. Sergio Ramos has already stated that Real Madrid should look to sign the Borussia Dortmund star this year.