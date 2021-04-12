Real Madrid suffer another huge injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash with Liverpool

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid have suffered another injury blow as Lucas Vasquez is now ruled out of their UEFA Champions League second-leg clash with Liverpool on Wednesday.

Real Madrid claimed a 3-1 win over Liverpool at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash.

In that encounter, Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez were paired at centre-back as central defensive duo Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane were unable to feature for the Galacticos.

Sergio Ramos is currently out with a calf injury picked up while on international duty with the Spain national team, while Varane is in isolation after contracting COVID-19.

It is now reported that Real Madrid will be without Lucas Vasquez against Liverpool after the Spaniard was hooked off at half-time in the 2-1 win over Barcelona.

The versatile Spaniard, who played in the right-back position, played a huge role in the El Clasico win as he created the assist for Real Madrid’s opener in the 13th minute.

However, he was replaced by Alvaro Odriozola at the half-time break after a collision with Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets.

He is confirmed to be out with a sprained ligament in his left knee and his season is now potentially over.

On his official Instagram account, Vasquez wrote: "I will have to help the team from outside for a while, burned but not fallen, if there is one thing this club taught me is to fight always.

"From this moment I will do my best to come back as quickly as possible and help this team in final stages, Thanks everyone for your support. The only goal is to keep fighting for LaLiga and Champions League."

Real Madrid’s injury concerns ahead of Liverpool clash

Primarily a right-winger, Lucas Vasquez has been filling in at right-back following the injury to first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal, who is currently in recovery, has reportedly suffered an injury setback and is now out of contention for the trip to Anfield.

With Carvajal and Vasquez both potentially ruled out, Eder Militao could be forced to play in the right-back position. Should that happen, Zinedine Zidane will be forced to rely on a makeshift center back to pair with Nacho.

While Real Madrid have one foot firmly in the semi-finals following their first-leg win, taking on Liverpool away from home could be a tricky game.

Liverpool produced a famous comeback against Barcelona at Anfield and will aim for more of the same when they welcome their La Liga rivals.

Mohamed Salah also handed the hosts a crucial away goal, meaning they need just two goals to turn the tie on its head and progress to the next round.