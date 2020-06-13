Real Madrid suffer blow as Zinedine Zidane offers injury update before La Liga showdown

Real Madrid will be without Lucaz Vazquez for their game against Eibar.

Zinedine Zidane will be aiming to return to action with a victory in his 200th game as Real Madrid boss.

Real Madrid are expected to be without a handful of players for their clash against Eibar.

Real Madrid have suffered a massive blow ahead of their La Liga restart against Eibar, as Lucas Vazquez picked up a muscle strain. Reports in Spain claim that the winger, during the team's training session, endured a muscular overload that now makes him the latest addition to the Real Madrid treatment room.

With managers requiring most of their squad members amidst a period where it is likely for players to maintain substandard fitness levels, Real Madrid have lost Nacho Fernandez, Luka Jovic and Vazquez to injuries.

It has been reported that Zinedine Zidane has 22 players to choose his matchday squad from.

Real Madrid without Vazquez, Jovic, Nacho Fernandez

Vazquez has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this season

Vazquez, since making his debut for Real Madrid's senior team in 2015, has experienced several spells on the sidelines owing to unfortunate injuries. As recently as November 2019, he broke his toe after dropping a weight on it.

He has amassed just 14 league appearances for Real Madrid this term, but Vazquez will be a big miss as he is one of Zidane's most preferred substitute options. Nonetheless, the return of marquee summer signing Eden Hazard, alongside Marco Asensio, would provide options.

Other wingers available for selection are Rodrygo Goes, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr. and Brahim Diaz.

While Jovic accidentally broke his heel at home after falling off a wall earlier in May, Real Madrid confirmed that Nacho would be ruled out due to a muscle injury.

Confirming the same five days back, Real Madrid wrote:

“After tests carried out on our player Nacho Fernandez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right thigh."

Real Madrid are just two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona and a win against Eibar would, at least for three hours, take them to the top of the table.

Zidane is already one of Real Madrid's most successful managers

Zidane and co will be hoping to claim victory to put pressure right back on Barcelona, as they aim to topple the Blaugrana to their first league title since 2017.

With a win percentage of 65.1% and ten trophies as Los Blancos manager, Zidane has further enhanced his status as a Real Madrid great.

Speaking ahead of the clash to the media, he provided an update on his returning wingers:

"The good news is that Hazard and Asensio have had time to work. They will be available. Hazard is doing very well. The bad news is about Jovic. He'll be away for a while. That's bad news."

The new substitutes rule will definitely benefit all teams, especially one such as Real Madrid. They have the depth in their squad to win games, but Zidane claims they have to adapt.

"The five changes I do not think about whether it benefits or not. It is a different norm and we adapt [irrespective of whether] there are five or seven. We live in such a strange moment that we are happy to be able to play again."

Following the clash against Eibar, Real Madrid's next assignments come in the form of fixtures against Valencia and Real Sociedad.