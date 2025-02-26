Real Madrid suffer fresh injury blow as 28-year-old star set for weeks on sidelines: Reports 

Real Madrid have announced that defender Jesus Vallejo has suffered an injury. The Spaniard is set to be out of action for a few weeks.

Ad

Vallejo has barely featured for Los Blancos this season despite their injury crisis. The Spanish giants are without Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal for the rest of the season due to their injuries. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger have also missed some games due to their injuries.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti has still chosen not to play Vallejo. The Spaniard made just one substitute appearance back in September and hasn't played since. The 28-year-old is now injured as the club statement read:

Ad

Trending

"Following tests carried out on our player Jesús Vallejo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg. Pending evolution."

Vallejo joined Real Madrid from Real Zaragoza in 2015 but has failed to get regular playing time. In his decade-long stay at the club, he has made just 32 senior appearances. With his contract expiring this summer, the Spaniard is expected to leave as a free agent.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti shares thoughts on Raul Asencio ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Real Sociedad

One of the players to have benefitted from Real Madrid's injury crisis has been Raul Asencio. The academy graduate has made 25 senior appearances across competitions and performed brilliantly. He's also provided two assists in that time.

He is expected to start when Los Blancos face Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium on Wednesday, February 26. Ahead of the Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg clash, Carlo Ancelotti said about Asencio (via Managing Madrid):

Ad

“If I said Asencio had technical weaknesses, I was wrong. He is young and we work with him as we do with all the young players in the youth academy. The youngster learns a lot. We haven’t worked on the technical side with him, we’ve worked on the tactical side.

"Sometimes aggressiveness is not the best thing to do, especially in the penalty area. You can get a penalty. But we have worked on this. He’s doing very well. Raúl has been a surprise for everyone, really. For me too.”

Asencio has played in all seven of Real Madrid's previous seven games across competitions and he will look to continue this run against Real Sociedad. The winner of the two-legged tie will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback