Real Madrid suffer huge injury blow as key superstar is diagnosed with left sciatica after initial tests 

According to an official report, Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has suffered left sciatica and is expected to undergo further evaluation.

Sciatica pain travels across the sciatic nerve. It is generally caused by an overgrowth of a bone or a herniated disk. Ice packs, medications, and physiotherapy are the most common treatments for healing this issue.

Courtois, meanwhile, has been an important cog in Carlo Ancelotti's wheel at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian custodian has made 190 appearances for Los Blancos since arriving from Chelsea in 2018. He has conceded 176 goals and kept 77 clean sheets during his time at the club.

The player has been an integral starter for Real Madrid this season as well. He has played nine games, conceding six goals and keeping three clean sheets.

It is not yet clear whether the 30-year-old will have to sit out for a period of time due to his injury. Los Blancos have the likes of Andriy Lunin and Luis Lopez as back-up options. However, missing the former Chelsea man would certainly be a big blow for the club.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti previews upcoming clash against Osasuna

Real Madrid are set to take on Osasuna in La Liga on October 3 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Madrid giants have enjoyed a perfect start to their season so far, scoring 18 points from six games.

However, Barcelona are momentarily at the top of the table, having scored 19 points after playing one game more than Los Blancos. Carlo Ancelotti underlined the importance of each game at this point in the season, as he said while talking to the press ahead of the game (via realmadrid.com):

"We're at a crucial stage of the season, we have a lot of games in a short period of time. We're starting out on a second important spell because we have La Liga and the Champions League. Rotating will be vital. We're lucky enough to have a very strong squad and all the players will be committed and show their quality during this period".

The Italian manager went on to add:

"It's a key stage of the season and the challenge is to deliver in every single match. We have to put together a strong run in LaLiga and qualify for the Champions League Round of 16 before World Cup. The team looks good, they're motivated and showing great attitude"

