Real Madrid suffer new blow as defender limps off with injury in loss to Espanyol

Real Madrid have been dealt a new blow just 48 hours to the closure of the transfer window as defender Antonio Rudiger picked up an injury against Espanyol. The former Chelsea man had to limp off during the game and watched from the sidelines as his side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been very unlucky with injuries in recent seasons, particularly at the back. The Italian manager has had Rudiger as his most dependable defender, and started the Germany international against Espanyol. He was paired with make-shift centre-back Aurelien Tchouameni, but was forced off after just 15 minutes.

Rudiger clutched his left thigh as he exited the pitch while the strapping on his right thigh may indicate an existing physical problem. He was replaced by youngster Raul Asencio, whose absence from the starting XI had been questioned by the fans.

Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti will hope that Rudiger's injury is a minor one that will not keep him out for an extended period. With the team already missing Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, they cannot afford to lose Rudiger, as well.

Antonio Rudiger has featured in all 22 of Los Blancos' league games this season, playing a crucial part as they sit atop the standings in LaLiga. The 31-year-old will undergo scans in the coming days to ascertain the extent of his muscular injury and how long he will be out for.

Real Madrid will hope to have the defender back soon as they have upcoming clashes against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The reigning LaLiga champions may be forced to check the transfer market before Monday's deadline to cope with Rudiger's injury.

Espanyol stun Real Madrid, blow title race open

Strugglers Espanyol nicked a 1-0 win over reigning LaLiga champions Real Madrid on Saturday, February 1 to climb out of the relegation zone. The result has also blown the title race wide open for the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Real Madrid thought they took the lead in the first half when Vinicius Jr fired home, but the goal was chalked off by the VAR due to a foul by Kylian Mbappe in the build-up. Los Blancos peppered the goal of goalkeeper Joan Garcia, but he held firm, making seven saves in the game.

After controversially escaping a red card in the 61st minute, left-back Carlos Romero stepped up to score what turned out to be the winner for Espanyol after 85 minutes. The Catalan outfit caught their visitors out with a counter which ended with Romero volleying home a goal.

Real Madrid's loss, coupled with Atletico Madrid defeating Mallorca 2-0 earlier in the day, means that one point separates both sides at the summit of the table. They will face each other in a crucial Madrid derby next week with top spot on the line.

