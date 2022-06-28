Real Madrid superstar to have €1 million bonus clause for winning Ballon d'Or in new contract: Reports

Real Madrid are set to add a special Ballon d'Or clause into the new contract for Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian winger had an underwhelming start to life in Spain as he struggled to impress at the Santiago Bernabeu. He came to Europe on the back of a lot of fanfare despite his young age.

However, Vinicius' showboating did not work the same magic in La Liga. The young winger quickly adapted his game as he started to time his dribbles better. This led to the Brazilian having a phenomenal 2021-22 season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Spanish news outlet Cadena SER are now reporting that Real Madrid are inserting a Ballon d'Or clause into his new contract, courtesy of his brilliant performances last season. Los Blancos are ready to pay Vinicius an extra €1 million should he win the Ballon d'Or with Madrid in the future. It shows conviction on part of the club as well and their trust in the young Brazilian winger.

The move will also incentivize the player to continue to play more consistently in the coming seasons. Operating from the left-flank, Vinicius has what it takes to possibly become the best player in the game one day.

Playing alongside Karim Benzema, Vinicius wrecked havoc in opposition defences last season. He racked up 22 goals and 20 assists for Los Blancos across competitions in 52 games. His performances helped the Bernabeu outfit win the Champions League and reconquer La Liga.

The Brazilian winger was on the scoresheet in the final of the Champions League game against Liverpool, which Madrid won 1-0. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the player is in line to sign an extension until 2027.

Rivaldo backing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. to win the Ballon d'Or

Former Brazilian forward Rivaldo has backed Vinicius Jr. to win the Ballon d'Or sooner rather than later. The former Barca forward thinks the Brazilian winger has what it takes to win the trophy next year itself.

In a chat with Betfair (reported via Eurosport), he said:

“After a fantastic season with Real Madrid, in which he scored the goal that won the Champions League, I can only hope the young Brazilian attacker continues to develop in this way. He has improved a lot in front of goal and if he continues like this, he can claim to be the star of Real Madrid because Karim Benzema will retire one day."

Rivaldo also said that Vincius Jr. is in no way behind the likes of superstars like Kevin De Bruyne and Kylian Mbappe.

"It's hard to name favourites [for the Ballon d'Or] when the season hasn't started, but I don't seem him behind Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne and others."

Vincius is only 21 years old (he will turn 22 on July 12). He has plenty of time to establish his presence at the top and looks well set on his way there.

