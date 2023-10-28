Real Madrid superstar claims Jude Bellingham is equal to Cristiano Ronaldo after stunning El Clasico performance

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr reacted to Jude Bellingham's recent Instagram post, where he claimed that the Englishman is equal to Los Blancos legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bellingham steered Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid to a thrilling win over arch-rivals Barcelona on Saturday, October 28. The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder scored two second-half goals (68', 90+2') in the match after Ilkay Gundogan gave Barca the lead in the sixth minute.

When five touches in the opposition box, the Real Madrid midfielder had a passing accuracy of 92% against Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona. Moreover, he was also named the player of the match.

After a stellar performance against the defending La Liga champions, Vinicius Jr took to Instagram and commented on Bellingham's post. He wrote:

"JB5=CR7"

During his tenure at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo recorded 450 goals and 131 assists in a total of 439 appearances for Real Madrid. He's also the all-time top scorer of Los Blancos. Coincidentally, Bellingham has managed to get a similar start at Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr's comment

Just like Ronaldo, the Englishman also scored 10 goals in the initial ten starts for the La Liga giants. Since he arrived at Santiago Bernabeu in June, Bellingham has scored thirteen goals in 13 appearances across different competitions for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham scored twice against Barcelona on Saturday and helped Los Blancos reach the top of the La Liga table. As the match ended, Carlo Ancelotti stated that the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder played like a veteran.

Ancelotti said that Jude Bellingham's first goal, which was an equalizer, helped the side gain confidence. He also praised the 20-year-old for his vision and ability to cover the ground and be available on crucial occasions. Ancelotti said in the post-match press conference:

"(Bellingham) looks like a veteran out there because of his attitude. His first goal changed the dynamic completely in what was a difficult game for us."

"I can't deny that we are all surprised with his vein of form, especially with his level and his effectiveness. He is everywhere on the field. Today he was stupendous and shocked everyone with his wonderful goal from the edge of the area."

Bellingham is currently the top-scorer of La Liga with 10 goals, ahead of the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata. Next up, Real Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano, who are currently in the seventh spot, on Sunday, November 5.