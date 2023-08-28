Real Madrid superstar close to equalling iconic Cristiano Ronaldo record after stunning start to new season

Jude Bellingham is close to equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Real Madrid after finding the back of the net in the win over Celta Vigo. The Englishman has now scored in each of his first three LaLiga matches and needs to score against Getafe to match the record held by the Portuguese legend.

The former Borussia Dortmund star scored on his debut against Athletic Bilbao away at San Mames and followed it up with a brace against Almeria. The 20-year-old has made it three in a row after scoring the lone goal in the game against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

He now has the chance to match the record held by Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The Portuguese scored in his first four matches back in 2009, and no player has managed to match it so far.

Bellingham, at 20, has been playing in an advanced role and has proved Carlo Ancelotti right. The manager was adamant that they do not need a forward this summer despite the links with Kylian Mbappe, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, and Victor Osimhen.

Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Real Madrid star as he closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Cristiano Ronaldo set the stage on fire in 2009 when he made the world-record move to Real Madrid. He scored against Deportivo La Coruna, Espanyol, Xerez CD, and Villarreal in his first four LaLiga matches and set a new record at the club.

The forward got injured in the 78th minute in the 3-0 win over CD Tenerife and could not continue his scoring streak. Bellingham has now made a similar impact and has scored four goals in three LaLiga matches.

Speaking to the media about the Englishman, Carlo Ancelotti said:

"Bellingham was good. He keeps on scoring and giving something to the team. I do not think that he (Jude Bellingham) is yet top quality, in the sense of being prolific in front of goal. But he has been performing at a high level. He moves around well without the ball. He is very intelligent. He gets in the right place, in the right spot, at the right moment. And it is not just about his ability in losing his marker, but it is about the whole package."

Getafe are winless after two matches in the league and are yet to score. They have conceded thrice so far, and the 20-year-old will be confident of scoring against them on Saturday to match Cristiano Ronaldo's record.