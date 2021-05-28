Real Madrid superstar coy over Manchester United rumours

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane has refused to comment on his future at the club following rumours linking him with a move to Premier League side Manchester United.

The Frenchman has been the subject of transfer speculation following his reluctance to commit his future to Real Madrid. Manchester United are said to be keen on bringing Varane to Old Trafford this summer.

Varane is entering the final year of his deal at Real Madrid and the Spanish outfit would rather sell him now than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. Earlier this year, it was reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would consider offers in the region of £60 million for the defender if he was not able to negotiate a contract extension with the player.

Varane addressed the media while linking up with France's Euro 2020 squad in Clairefontaine. He was asked about his future at Real Madrid but the player seemed to be focused on the Euros for now.

"This is not the time to talk about my future, I am focused on the selection, on this Euro. It is normal and logical to ask the question, and for my part, it is normal and logical to focus on the upcoming deadlines," said Varane.

“We are all human beings. We can think about it. As for my personal case, I am focused on the objectives that we have in the France team. It is not a subject that I will discuss every day in my room at Clairefontaine. I am focused on my goal and now is not the time to discuss it. If I have to talk about it, it will be directly with the people concerned," explained Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on partnering Varane in defense with Harry Maguire and is set to make a move for the Frenchman this summer. However, It remains to be seen if Real Madrid are willing to reduce their asking price for the Frenchman.

Raphael Varane is just one of Manchester United's transfer targets

Solskjaer has huge plans for Manchester United

Manchester United are keen to build on their positive 2020-21 season and strengthen their squad further in order to challenge for even more silverware next season.

Even though signing Raphael Varane would be a blockbuster move by Manchester United, the Real Madrid man is only one of a reported five-man shortlist that has been drawn up by the club to pursue this summer.

Along with Varane, Manchester United will also try and sign Villarreal's Pau Torres, West Ham's Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

