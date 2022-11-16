Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard names 3 teams better than Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has named three teams that are better than Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. According to the former Chelsea winger, Roberto Martinez's side still ranks behind teams like Brazil, France, and Argentina in the power rankings.

Hazard made Belgium's squad for the World Cup this year despite his struggles at Real Madrid over the last couple of years. The attacker is joined by other world-class talents such as Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Meunier on the team list that was released last week.

Despite the quality in the squad, the former Chelsea playmaker doesn't think Belgium are among the top teams heading into the tournament in Qatar this year.

When asked how he sees Belgium ahead of the FIFA World Cup in an exclusive interview with Spanish publication Marca, the attacker said:

"It is a good team with good players. We have more experience than in the World Cup in Russia but I am not playing, Lukaku has had injuries... We have doubts, although not inside. I think there are better teams than us."

Hazard was then asked to name the teams he feels are better than Belgium heading into the competition. The playmaker replied:

"Brazil, sure. France, Argentina..."

Squawka @Squawka



• Most duels won (77)

• Most touches in opp. box (46)

• Most take-ons (40)

• Most fouls won (27)

• Most shots (17)

• Most assists (3)



Eden Hazard for Belgium at the 2018 World Cup:

• Most duels won (77)
• Most touches in opp. box (46)
• Most take-ons (40)
• Most fouls won (27)
• Most shots (17)
• Most assists (3)

He was named FIFA Man of the Match in three of his six games.

Belgium have been drawn into Group C of the FIFA World Cup this year. They will battle it out with Morocco, Canada, and Croatia for the chance to progress into the knockout phase of the competition.

Roberto Martinez's side will kick off their campaign with a clash with Canada on 23 November. They will then lock horns with Morocco on 27 November before rounding up their group stage outing with a clash against Croatia on 1 December.

Eden Hazard NS Kevin De Bruyne in, Divock Origi out: Belgium's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad in full

The Real Madrid forward will captain Belgium in the competition this year.

Belgium's squad for the FIFA World Cup featured a couple of surprises. Eden Hazard, despite his struggles at Real Madrid, made the cut. Romelu Lukaku, who hasn't played any game since October 29 due to an injury, also made the team. Divock Origi, Alexis Saelemaeker and Jason Denayer all missed out.

Below is the 26-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge).

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Thomas Meunier, Arthur Theate, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Zeno Debast, Yannick Carrasco.

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Charles De Ketelaere, Leander Dendocker, Amadou Onana, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Leandro Trossard, Dries Mertens, Michy Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku, Lois Openda, Jeremy Doku.

