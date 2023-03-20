Real Madrid superstar gets shocking 0/10 rating by Spanish media for his horror show against Barcelona

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema received a shocking 0/10 rating for his lackluster performance against Barcelona in the El Clasico on Sunday (March 19). Despite taking an early lead, Carlo Ancelotti's team succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the La Liga clash.

Vinicius Junior's cross deflected off Ronald Araujo to end up in the back of the Catalan club's net in the ninth minute. The goal was registered as an own goal against the Uruguayan defender.

Sergi Roberto equalized at the stroke of half-time with a well-taken finish from inside the area. Just when it looked like the riveting clash would end all square, Franck Kessie scored the winner in injury time from an Alejandro Balde pass.

Benzema, though, didn't have his best outing as he lost possession of the ball nine times and completed only one dribble. Madrid-based newspaper AS awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner a shocking 0/10 for his performance.

Real Madrid fell 12 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race as a result of the defeat. Xavi's side have 68 points from 26 matches and look well on course to become the Spanish champions this season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the loss against Barcelona

The loss against Barcelona was a tough pill to swallow for Real Madrid.They have now lost thrice to the Blaugrana this season, managing to win only once in four meetings.

Ancelotti reacted to the defeat as he told the media after the match (via Metro):

"We’re sad and hurting, but we’re proud of the performance, If we keep playing like this over the rest of the season, we’ll win something. I honestly don’t think we deserved to lose today."

He further added:

"Our January let us down a lot, just after the World Cup. Now, we’re doing well and I think we’ll finish the season well. We are now further behind than we were before the game, but we’ll give our all in every game over the rest of the season."

Real Madrid will return to action on April 2 following the international break. They will face Real Valladolid in a home clash in La Liga.

