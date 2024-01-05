Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham breaks one rule every time he plays, La Liga refuse to take action: Reports 

According to AS, Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham has been continuously breaking a La Liga rule without any action taken against him by the league.

Since his reported €103 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham has taken the Spanish league by storm with his performances on the pitch. He has so far scored 17 goals and has laid out five assists in 22 matches for Real Madrid.

However, Bellingham has been spotted playing with holes in his socks, which according to AS is against La Liga's rules.

In recent times, many players have followed the trend of cutting holes in their socks. It is understood that they do so for improved blood circulation in the legs, which can protect players from getting cramps.

While athletic apparel technology is very advanced in today's age, players like Jude Bellingham are taking extra measures to further diminish any injury scare.

The trend, which peaked during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is allegedly against the Spanish league's rules. The league hasn't penalized the Englishman as of yet. It is worth noting that Gareth Bale also did the same during the 2022-23 season and the league did not reprimand him.

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has already outlined his career ambitions

Despite being only 20-years-old, Jude Bellingham is already one of the most impactful players in world football, as his performances for Real Madrid this season have shown.

Bellingham is also an important player for England on the international stage and has so far made 27 appearances for the Three Lions. Bellingham has set the ceiling high for himself and wants to become one of the most iconic players in the history of the sport.

He said in a recent interview (via Forbes):

"I want to do everything in the game. I want to be a footballing icon, someone that is remembered, someone who changed the game."

Jude Bellingham was named the best young player in world football in 2023, winning the Kopa Trophy. Given his talent, form, and young age, the midfielder can be expected to achieve a lot in his career.