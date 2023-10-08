Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham claims he 'would love' to have key trait possessed by ex-Barcelona star

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has revealed he would have loved to possess a priceless trait that former Barcelona man Ousmane Dembele possesses.

Known for being two-footed, Dembele is a unique player as he has equal functionality for each footballing action in both his feet. This makes him incredibly hard to defend when on-song.

France Soccer League One

While speaking to Team England's official website, Jude Bellingham was asked which one trait would he love to acquire from a fellow professional. He said:

"I would love to be naturally both-footed. I really like seeing players like Ousmane Dembele and other players who can take corners from both sides and things like that."

Bellingham then mentioned another trait he would add to his game, this time picking a player closer to home in Kyle Walker. He added:

"Kyle Walker's speed. I think the game would be a lot easier and a lot more fun if you were that quick, being able to drive past people like that."

While Bellingham already possesses a unique physiological profile perfectly suited for his current role at Real Madrid, adding these two traits would make him virtually unstoppable.

Dembele is so good with both feet that he takes corners and free-kicks with either foot, similar to what Santi Cazorla used to do for Arsenal.

It is lovely to see quality footballers giving each other respect and sharing admiration for one another's skills like Jude Bellingham did.

10 goals in 10 games for Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has made a perfect start to life at Real Madrid and has already won over the fans in just under two months at the club. In 10 appearances across competitions, the Englishman has bagged 10 goals and provided three assists. All of this, despite being a midfielder for the most part.

Bellingham celebrates his first goal against Osasuna on Sunday.

He scored a lovely brace against Osasuna in La Liga to take his tally to double digits very early in the season. It will be important for him to remain fit and his minutes to be managed perfectly by Carlo Ancelotti should Los Blancos want to play him in each of their big games this season.

Real Madrid will travel to Sevilla in their next La Liga game after the international break on October 21.