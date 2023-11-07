Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham says he wants to win one trophy 5 times as he explains future goals

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has outlined his future goals after a bright start to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking about the team trophies he would want to win, Bellingham said (reported via 90min):

"I hope for five Champions Leagues, a Euro and, perhaps, a World Cup."

Showcasing his winning mentality, the young English midfielder added:

"I am always as optimistic as possible. I don't see the point in playing thinking we're going to lose. You have to enter every competition every year thinking you can win it. Otherwise, what's the point? It is therefore difficult to quantify exactly which titles, how many of this and how many of that. I just prefer to keep doing good things, playing the way I do."

Adding that his family precedes all football accolades, Bellingham said:

"In five years, if my family is still healthy and happy, that's the most important thing."

Bellingham has made an excellent start to his life with Los Blancos. He has registered 13 goals and three assists in 14 games this season. Such performances could see him win the Ballon d'Or next season.

Speaking on the individual award, he added:

"It would be a great honour. Luka [Modric], [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Zinedine] Zidane, following in the footsteps of these players who won it would be incredible."

The 20-year-old Englishman joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million this summer. Prior to his move, he had registered 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti talks about 'flawless' Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's form has helped Real Madrid stay in second place in La Liga, two points ahead of third-placed Barcelona. His late goals have won them several points in Spain and in Europe.

Claiming that Bellingham has not shown any flaws in his game so far, Ancelotti said (via BeIn Sports):

“Jude’s shown no flaws whatsoever so far and he doesn’t really have much to improve on. At this level, the important thing is consistency. These kinds of players and great talents like Bellingham and Vinicius make the difference through consistency."

He added:

“His physical profile helps him to maintain the levels he’s showing. It’s not just about his goals either, we’re praising him for his hard work with and without the ball and his incredible physical capacities."

Bellingham, who won the 2023 Kopa Trophy last week, is currently nursing a shoulder injury.