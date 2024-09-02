Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham teases potential return date with social media post 

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham could be back in action by September 5, as her a post on his Instagram stories. The 21-year-old sustained a right calf injury in training during a club training session on August 23, as per the BBC.

The initial prognosis was that he would miss most of September, meaning he would be ruled out of England's UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland on September 7 and Finland three days later.

Bellingham had posted on social media a the time (as per BBC):

"Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me it needs a bit more rest after a busy year. I'm very frustrated but I’ll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can re-join them again in my best and strongest form. Thanks for your messages of concern and support. Lots of love and Hala Madrid"

Trending

However, it now appears that the Englishman has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and could be back in action by September 5, as he posted on Instagram stories (as per Madrid Zone). Whether it would be his return to training or full-time action remains unclear, though.

Expand Tweet

Bellingham has missed the last three La Liga games for Los Blancos, who have drawn twice and won their last one, a 2-0 home win over Real Betis on Sunday, where summer arrival Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace.

How Jude Bellingham has fared for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has had a slow start to the season. He's without a goal in two games across competitions and - as mentioned above - missed his side's last three La Liga games.

However, he set up new signing Mbappe's goal in his debut Los Blancos outing in the 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over reigning UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw.

Jude Bellingham, though, didn't produce a goal contribution as Carlo Ancelotti's side opened their La Liga title defence with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Mallorca. Rodrygo's first-half opener - set up by Vinicius Junior - was cancelled out by Vedat Muriqi eight minutes after the break.

Since then, Los Blancos beat Real Valladolid 3-0 at home, drew 1-1 at Las Palmas and beat Real Betis 2-0 at the weekend. They are four points behind early pacesetters Barcelona, who have won their opening four games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback