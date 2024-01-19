Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham wins Globe Soccer Best Emerging Player award

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named as the Best Emerging Player for 2023 by Globe Soccer after his impressive year. The young midfielder has been one of the best players in the world in the past year, performing excellently at Borussia Dortmund and now Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham has been very highly rated since his teenage days, having moved from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund aged just 16 in 2020. The youngster enjoyed a successful stay at the German outfit before moving to Real Madrid for €103 million last summer.

The recipients of Globe Soccer awards for 2023 were revealed on Friday (January 19) in Dubai. The 20-year-old English midfielder has been named as the Best Emerging Player. This is in addition to his earlier wins of the Golden Boy in 2023 and the Kopa Trophy for the best U-21 player in world football.

Jude Bellingham was impressive for both his clubs in 2023, with his impact profoundly felt at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has scored 13 goals in La Liga and four more in the UEFA Champions League this season, adding a further seven assists in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund pushed Bayern Munich till the final day of the 2022-23 season, narrowly missing out on the league title. The efforts of Bellingham were profound for the side, and his absence was felt on the final day of the season as he was benched. He contributed 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions for Dortmund last season.

Bellingham was also voted into the FIFPro World XI following his stellar year, his first such recognition in his young career. He has already won his first piece of silverware with Los Blancos, winning the Supercopa de Espana earlier this week.

Jude Bellingham features as Atletico Madrid end Real Madrid treble dreams

Real Madrid have lost twice this season, once in September, and once this month, to the same team, city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Their most recent defeat came in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, ending their hopes of winning a first-ever treble.

Atletico Madrid signaled their intent from the beginning of the match on January 18. They went ahead twice through Samuel Lino (39') and Alvaro Morata (57') in normal time. A Jan Oblak own goal (45 +1') and a Joselu strike (82') helped Los Blancos equalise both times and send the match to extra-time.

Antoine Griezmann (100') and Rodrigo Riquelme (119') scored to seal the win for Los Colchoneros, sending them to the quarterfinals.

Jude Bellingham featured for the entirety of the encounter but could do little to help his side avoid defeat to their rivals.

Real Madrid have crashed out of the competition which they won last season, and will now turn their focus to La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.