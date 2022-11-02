Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema and model girlfriend Jordan Ozuna expecting first child together 

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and his girlfriend Jordan Ozuna are expecting their first child together.

Spanish newspaper ABC (via Mirror) have described the couple as feeling very excited to become parents.

Ozuna has put her work in modeling to a halt as she concentrates on becoming a mother.

Benzema, 34, already has two children with two different women, Ibrahim, 5, and Melia, 8.

It has been a memorable year for the Real Madrid striker, who won his first Ballon d'Or on 17 October.

The Frenchman's win of the award came after a season in which he led Los Blancos to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double.

Benzema scored 44 goals and contributed 15 assists in 45 appearances across competitions last season.

He finished as the top goalscorer in both La Liga with 27 goals in 35 games and the Champions League with 15 in 12.

Both his current lover Ozuna and his former lover and mother to Ibrahim Cora Gauthier were present at the ceremony for Benzema's Ballon d'Or triumph in Paris.

Ozuna used to work as a Hooters waitress in Las Vegas, but she is now signed to a number of US modelling agencies.

She reacted to her partner winning the Ballon d'Or by posting on her Instagram:

“Last night was magical. Nobody deserves this more than you baby.”

Benzema keeps his private life to a low and is not expected to comment on the couple's pregnancy reports.

They are expected to move out of their property they share in the center of Madrid, according to the Spanish press.

Benzema dreamed of emulating Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane by winning the Ballon d'Or

Benzema received the award from his former Real Madrid manager Zidane

Benzema has explained how he always dreamt of winning the Ballon d'Or and emulating Los Blancos icon Zidane.

The French striker played 217 times under 'Zizou', scoring 108 goals and providing 49 assists.

In capturing the Ballon d'Or he has followed in the footsteps of former Madrid and Juventus midfielder and described his feelings in doing so.

He told GQ (via Eurosport):

“Ever since I was a kid, it’s been one of my goals and dreams. It wasn’t something I thought about every day. I didn’t go to training sessions because I wanted to win the Ballon d’Or, it wasn’t like that."

Explaining how he grew up watching the likes of Zidane, he added:

“But it has always been on my mind since I was a child. I grew up with the generation that included Zizou [Zidane], and Ronaldo, from Brazil. Those players won the Ballon d’Or. And that was it - I came to love football from watching them."

Benzema has picked up where he left off from last season with fine form this current campaign.

The Frenchman has bagged six goals and an assist in 11 appearances across competitions.

However, three muscular injuries at the start of the season have seen him miss seven fixtures for Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes