Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema names his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema feels there are no favorites at the upcoming 2022 World Cup but called Argentina a 'fantastic team'. The Albiceleste are looking to end their 36-year wait for a third World Cup title at the Qatar showpiece and have form on their side too.

Lionel Scaloni's side are currently on a 33-game unbeaten run in all competitions, during which they clinched the Copa America and Finalissima titles. The White and Sky Blues also booked their place in the upcoming tournament with relative ease, going 17 qualifying matches unbeaten, of which they won 11.

Brazil are the only other unbeaten team in the COMNEBOL zone ahead of their showdown in September, and with a better record too (14 wins and three draws).

Argentina boast a terrific squad and Benzema named them particularly when asked about the favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, he said (via TNT Sports Argentina):

"There are no favorites in football, but Argentina are in a good moment. A fantastic team with incredible players like [Lionel] Messi and [Angel] Di Maria."

Messi and Di Maria, two veterans of Argentina's national team, have played a huge role in their recent success, with the latter even scoring their Copa America-winning goal in the 2021 final against Brazil.

Now 35 and 34 respectively, the upcoming World Cup is likely going to be their last, with Di Maria even hinting at retirement from the national team post the competition.

Both are set to play a key role in their side's fortunes in Qatar, while Julian Alvarez, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Gomez and Giovani Lo Celso are some other important names in the squad.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, and kick-start their campaign on November 22 against the Green Falcons.

Benzema set to return to World Cup with France

Following a long international exile, Benzema returned to France's national team in 2021 and struck four times during their Euro 2020 campaign last year.

Given his terrific form this calendar year, Didier Deschamps is certain to pick him up for the 2022 World Cup too, which will be the player's first since 2014.

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer BENZEMA ALWAYS COMES UP BIG WHEN IT MATTERS 🤩



Is he the best striker going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup? BENZEMA ALWAYS COMES UP BIG WHEN IT MATTERS 🤩 Is he the best striker going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup? https://t.co/mpXKSctmhd

Following a breakdown in relations with the national side, the Real Madrid striker was frozen out of the Les Blues squad, causing him to miss their title win in Russia.

However, Benzema's incredible club form made it too hard for them to ignore him any longer, and with him firing at all cylinders right now, the reigning champions will be hopeful of retaining their crown.

