Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL feat in 5-0 drubbing of Kairat Almaty

Kylian Mbappe surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League feat after scoring a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Kairat on Tuesday.

Mbappe once again shone as Real Madrid put Kairat to the sword 5-0 in Kazakhstan to maintain their perfect start to the UCL campaign. The 26-year-old opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 25th minute from the spot after Franco Mastantuono was fouled in the box. He doubled his tally shortly after halftime and completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute.

With his three goals against Kairat, Mbappe joined an exclusive group of six players who have scored 60 goals or more in the Champions League history. While Mbappe is still on the 60-goal mark, he reached the milestone in fewer games than some players who have more goals in the competition, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe needed only 89 matches to reach the 60-goal milestone, while it took Ronaldo 98 games to reach the same number. The former Paris Saint-Germain man only trails Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, who achieved the milestone in 80 and 85 appearances, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the record for the most goals in the Champions League history, with 140. Lionel Messi sits in second position with 129. Robert Lewandowski has 129 goals to his name, followed by Karim Benzema with 90 goals. Mbappe is closest to Los Blancos legend Raul, who scored 71 goals throughout his time in the competition.

Of the six, Raul needed the most matches to reach 60 Champions League goals, achieving it in 115 matches. Benzema follows, needing 111 matches.

Mbappe has been firing on all cylinders for Real Madrid this season. While needing more games than Lewandowski to reach 60 UCL goals, the Frenchman is the second youngest player to reach 60 goals, edged out by Messi by just a few days.

Can Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe reach 70 UCL goals in fewer appearances than Cristiano Ronaldo?

Having reached 60 UCL goals in fewer appearances than his 'idol,' Kylian Mbappe will be keen to chase more scoring feats as long as he remains in the competition.

Mbappe needs to score 12 goals in addition to his current tally to leapfrog Raul into fifth position in the all-time rankings. With his next milestone being 70, Mbappe could also reach the landmark before Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo needed 106 games to score 70 UCL goals. This means Kylian Mbappe has 17 games to match the Portuguese star's scoring rate. It remains to be whether he can surpass Ronaldo for the 70-goal landmark.

