Real Madrid superstar looks unrecognisable after he dresses up as Super Mario character Luigi for go-karting session 

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looked unrecognizable as he posed as Luigi of Super Mario for a go-karting session.

The Belgian custodian uploaded the photo of himself alongside a group on Instagram. At first glance, the player was difficult to identify. Here's Courtois as Luigi:

Courtois posed as Luigi of Super Mario

The goalkeeper was in great form for Real Madrid this season. Courtois made 49 appearances across competitions and kept 17 clean sheets.

Los Blancos finished second in La Liga. They were eliminated from the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City. Carlo Ancelotti's team won the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season.

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema joins Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman penned a three-year deal with the Jeddah-based club. His contract is reportedly worth £643 million.

Benzema leaves Los Blancos as a bonafide legend. He won 25 trophies with the team since his arrival from Olympique Lyon in 2009. He also scored 354 goals for the Madrid giants. On his farewell ceremony, Benzema said (via Los Blancos' website):

"It's been a long journey. Real Madrid have given me all the love I could have had, because I left my family when I was 21 and found another family here. Thank you to the president, who has always supported me, and thanks to the fans, too, who have given me so much love. When I look back, all the trophies, all the magical nights at the Bernabeu, I'll never forget it."

Benzema added:

"I never imagined I would win so many trophies, but I imagined playing for Madrid, scoring goals and trying to create magic on the pitch. I did that. And I have had the opportunity to win a lot of trophies here.

"It's the all-time best club for me. Since I was a kid, I wanted to do great things in football. From the beginning to the end, I always wanted to do good things for the people."

The attacker was given a hero's welcome at Al-Ittihad as flares and lighting set the stage on fire. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he teams up with Abdelrazak Hamdallah in Ittihad's attack.

