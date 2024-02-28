Real Madrid superstar could miss La Liga clash against Valencia, hasn't fully recovered from injury - Reports

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is expected to be out of contention for the side's upcoming La Liga clash against Valencia. According to journalist Arancha Rodriguez, the midfielder is yet to return to team training, denting hopes of his availability for the clash.

This comes after a report from Relevo journalist Jorge Picon that the Englishman was making better progress than expected in his recovery. Thus, it is now unclear if he will be ready to suit up at the Mestalla.

Bellingham suffered an ankle injury during the side's 4-0 win over Girona. He had initially been given a three-week return timetable but appeared to be making quick strides in his rehab process. However, the medical team will now have the final decision over allowing him to play on Saturday against Valencia.

Real Madrid will also keep in mind that they have a pivotal Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash against RB Leipzig four days later. Los Blancos hold a slender 1-0 lead, meaning they could think of resting Bellingham over the weekend to ensure his fitness for the UCL fixture.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation since his arrival at the Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million. He has starred in midfield for the league leaders, bagging 16 goals and three assists in 21 games in the league.

Real Madrid legend confirms that he is looking to return to management

Zidane has been out of a job since 2021.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane recently expressed his interest in returning to a managerial position soon. Speaking in a documentary about Italian coach Marcello Lippi, the Frenchman confirmed that he would come back to the bench soon. He stated:

“Why not? Anything can happen, but at the moment I’m doing something else. I am sure that I will return to the bench, I would like to coach again.”

Following an impressive playing career with top clubs including Juventus and Real Madrid, Zidane initially took up a coaching job with Los Blancos' youth setup. He was eventually promoted to the senior job in 2016, where he helped the side win three consecutive Champions League trophies before leaving in June 2018.

Zidane made a quick return, however, taking up the job once again in 2019 for his second stint with the team. He won the La Liga trophy in his second season and was eventually replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in 2021.