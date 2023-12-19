Real Madrid superstar reconsidering international retirement ahead of Euro 2024: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is contemplating reversing his retirement decision to play for Germany in Euro 2024 next year.

This is as per reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal), which state that the veteran German has made a remarkable turnaround in his thinking and a return to international football could be on the cards.

Expand Tweet

Having hung up his boots following Die Mannschaft's elimination from Euro 2020 against England in June 2021, Toni Kroos' mind could have changed due to a few factors.

The most important being his desire to play for Germany one last time in front of his young kids. Another factor being mentioned is that his country will host the Euros next year and it could be a nice way to bow out of the game with a strong performance on home soil.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is also expected to play a part in deciding whether Toni Kroos can make a return to the national setup. However, it is unlikely the former Bayern Munich manager will stand in the way of such an iconic player.

Kroos' Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked his opinion on the midfielder's potential return to the German squad.

"If he returns, Germany will be lucky to have one of the best players and midfielders in the world."

Kroos has been in good form for Los Blancos so far this season, scoring once and providing five assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid to face RB Leipzig in Champions League round of 16

Fourteen-time Champions League winners Real Madrid were drawn against RB Leipzig of Germany in the round of 16.

Having won their group with a perfect six wins from six games, Los Blancos topped Group C ahead of Napoli with great ease. Leipzig, on the other hand, finished second behind defending champions Manchester City in Group G.

The two teams last faced off in the group stages of the UCL back in 2022-23, with Real Madrid winning 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu and RB Leipzig edging their home leg 3-2.

The first leg will take place in Germany on February 14, while the return leg will be played in Madrid on March 7.