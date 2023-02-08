Real Madrid superstar ruled out of FIFA Club World Cup due to adductor injury: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of the FIFA Club World Cup after suffering an adductor injury. The Belgian didn't travel to Morocco with the team. He has now been ruled out of a potential final as well if Los Blancos manage to get past Egyptian side Al-Ahly in the semi-finals.

Andriy Lunin is expected to deputize in goal in the absence of the towering Belgian custodian. Courtois suffered a groin injury while warming up ahead of the clash against Mallorca. Carlo Ancelotti's team suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in the La Liga away clash.

Los Blancos' form has taken a sudden dip after the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They currently trail Barcelona by eight points in the race for the La Liga title.

The Club World Cup, however, might give Ancelotti's side a perfect opportunity to rejuvenate their form. Real Madrid, however, will have to do without their first-choice goalkeeper throughout the competition in Morocco.

"We've got a lot to achieve" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the Club World Cup showdown

Ahead of the clash against Al-Ahly, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said the club must have performed well if they are playing in the competition. He said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"A Club World Cup is a very important event, it means we've done well. We're very excited to be in a country where we've got a lot of fans. We have the chance to make them happy and to bring to an end what has been a fantastic season. It's a very good momentum for this season, where we've got a lot to achieve."

He further added about Al-Ahly:

"They're a team full of history, one of the most important in world football. They are well organised with skilful players and it's going to be a competitive game. They want to win just as much as we do. We have a lot of respect for them, like everyone else, especially a club with such a strong history in African football."

The La Liga giants will lock horns with Al-Ahly at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday, February 8.

