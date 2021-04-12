Real Madrid superstar ruled out for rest of the season

Lucas Vazquez's season has come to an end after the Real Madrid star suffered a cruciate ligament injury during El Clasico on Saturday. Los Blancos have confirmed the injury and it could spell the end of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the Clasico on Saturday, but it came at a cost. Lucas Vazquez was used as a make-shift right back by Zinedine Zidane, but the Spaniard had to come off just before the end of the first half.

Real Madrid were already without Dani Carvajal and relied on Vazquez, whose contract is up at the end of the season. He is yet to sign a new deal and reports suggest he will be leaving the club this summer.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the Spaniard on a free transfer and a move is on the cards if reports are to be believed.

Confirming the injury to Lucas Vazquez, Real Madrid posted:

"Following tests carried out today on Lucas Vazquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

End of Lucas Vazquez at Real Madrid?

Confirming his injury layoff, Lucas Vazquez posted on his Instagram account:

"I'm going to have to help the team from the sidelines for a while. Gutted, but never down. If there's one thing this club has taught me it's to always fight. From this moment I'm giving all I can to be back as soon as possible and help this team in the final stages. Thanks to everyone for your messages and support. One objective - keep fighting for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League!"

Zinedine Zidane wants the winger to remain at Real Madrid beyond this summer, but a deal is yet to be agreed. The manager has asked the club to offer Lucas Vazquez a new contract, and given that he is injured now, an offer could soon arrive on his table.