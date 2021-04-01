Real Madrid superstar set to miss both Champions League ties against Liverpool

Real Madrid have confirmed that Sergio Ramos has suffered a calf injury. The defender is set to miss the El Clasico as well as both UEFA Champions League ties against Liverpool.

The Real Madrid captain suffered an injury blow while on international duty with Spain, following Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Kosovo.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Real Madrid wrote:

“Following the tests carried out today on our captain, Sergio Ramos, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.”

Ramos will miss Real Madrid's game against Eibar on Saturday, as well as El Clasico and their highly anticipated Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool.

Real Madrid lose Sergio Ramos ahead of crucial games

Sergio Ramos (left) in action against C.A. Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid are set for a busy month as their fate in both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga could be decided this April.

Three days after Saturday’s clash with Eibar, Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tie.

They follow this with a home game against Barcelona, who are two points ahead in the La Liga table, before their Champions League return leg against Liverpool three days later.

Real Madrid will now have to make do without the services of Sergio Ramos for these crucial games. The Spaniard is well renowned for his superb performances on the biggest stage.

Speaking on his Instagram page, Sergio Ramos confirmed the news, revealing he felt a slight pain in his calf following the win against Kosovo. The 35-year-old wrote:

"The truth is that I have had some pretty tough few weeks. A surgery is always a sporting and emotional break. Luckily, for a few days now I have been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck also plays a role.

"Yesterday, after the game, I was training on the pitch and I noticed a puncture in my left calf. Today I have been tested and have been confirmed that I have a muscle injury."

Ramos revealed further disappointment as he won't be available for his team at a decisive juncture of the season.

"If there is something that hurts me, it is not being able to help the team in these highly demanding matches in which we play the season and also not being able to give back to you on the pitch the love and energy that you transmit to me.

"I can't do anything but speak frankly, work hard and cheer on the team with my soul."