Real Madrid superstar set to wear No. 10 jersey for Brazil at the 2024 Copa America

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Rodrygo will wear the iconic number 10 jersey for the Selecao at the 2024 Copa America. The Los Blancos forward will carry the legacy of legends like Pele, Rivelino, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, and Neymar on his shoulders at the continental showpiece this summer.

Rodrygo will hope to lead his country to glory as he did his club this season, helping the Madrid-based giants to La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory in the 2023-24 campaign. He will be aided in his task by teammates Vinicius Jr and incoming signing Endrick.

The Brazil number 10 jersey is often associated with flair and creativity while contributing to the team's success. Rodrygo seems to be a worthy successor to the iconic shirt, having amassed 17 goals and nine assists across 51 games in the recently concluded season for Real Madrid.

Brazil legend hails Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti for brilliant man management style

Brazil legend Kaka hailed Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti in a recent interview with 90 Min. The former Los Blancos midfielder believes the Italian tactician is an unmatched man manager and praised his ability to connect with players.

Kaka was the fourth Brazilian to win the Ballon d'Or, claiming the prize under the legendary Italian boss' guidance in 2007. Speaking about Ancelotti during the interview, he said (via Managing Madrid):

"Ancelotti has had a lot of players, he’s known a lot of players as a coach, so he knows a lot and if he’s comparing then I think it’s true. He’s incredible. It’s the way that he can manage people, that’s what makes him so special, The way he manages people, the players, the squad, is ultimately what’s really important, and that’s what makes the difference.”

Kaka played some of his best football under Ancelotti at AC Milan. In 270 games under the current Los Blancos boss' tutelage, he scored 95 goals and provided 74 assists.