Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois’ Israeli fiancée Mishel Gerzig amazes fans with latest Instagram photo

Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois' fiancée Mishel Gerzig left fans amazed with her latest Instagram post. Gerzig currently has around 725,000 followers on the social media website. She was spotted in a car in her most recent snap.

Fans were moved by her beauty, with many showing their excitement in the comments section of the picture.

Gerzig was born on June 5, 1997, in Tel Aviv, Israel. She is a famous Israeli model and a social media influencer. Mishel happens to be Jewish, and speaking about her close bond with Courtois, Gerzig said (via People):

"Thibaut is very interested in hearing about the Jewish holidays. At the moment it is too early to talk about having kids together, but if there will be, we will combine our religions together. We will celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas."

The pair started dating in 2021. Speaking about their first interaction, Gerzig told lifestyle magazine La'Isha:

"He started asking me questions about Israel, about the army, In April I had several jobs in Madrid, and then we met for the first time face-to-face. We met again in early July, that's when the relationship between us became romantic."

They eventually got engaged in June 2022. Gerzig has revealed that the goalkeeper's two children accepted her very well. The Belgian has a son and a daughter from his previous relationships. Gerzig said:

"They're very sweet, they've accepted me, we're a family and it's really heartwarming. They see me as their friend and I like it that way, On the personal level, I'm expecting to build our own family in the next year, and God willing, in the future we'll have our own children."

Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois' girlfriend served the military

Real Madrid Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois' girlfriend is a frequent traveler. She also served the Israeli military at one point in time.

Speaking about her experience of serving in the military, Gerzig told Menta:

"I had a very meaningful IDF service. I was a commander of a search and rescue ship in the Navy. It's a very intense role — physically and mentally, with a lot of responsibilities and commitment. I felt like it fulfilled me."

Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, has been a key player for Real Madrid and has made 29 appearances for the Spanish club this season, keeping nine clean sheets.

Poll : 0 votes