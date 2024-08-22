Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois says he will not return to Belgium national team under Domenico Tedesco's management

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed that he doesn't plan on returning to the Belgium national team under Domenico Tedesco. The former Chelsea man last played for the Red Devils in 2023 during qualification for the European Championship, which was held in Germany this summer.

Courtois has been Belgium's first-choice goalkeeper for well over a decade, amassing 102 caps and playing with the country's apparent golden generation. The Real Madrid shot-stopper played in every major tournament for his country between 2014 and 2022, winning the bronze medal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Thibaut Courtois fell out with Domenico Tedesco over the team's captaincy in 2023, as the manager appeared to disrespect him. He wanted the armband in the absence of captain Kevin De Bruyne, but the manager gave the captaincy to Romelu Lukaku for the game against Austria.

Courtois left the camp immediately afterwards and didn't play against Estonia, which was the second game of that window. He has now released an official statement via his social media that he will not return to play under Tedesco.

Since the Austria game on June 17 last year, the 32-year-old has not appeared for his country. He was left out of the squad for Euro 2024 this summer, with the manager citing his injury as the reason behind this. In his absence, Al-Qadsiah goalkeeper Koen Casteels started between the sticks for the side.

Courtois missed most of the 2023-24 season with knee injuries, only returning to action for the final five matches of the season. The keeper will now continue on his self-imposed international exile until Tedesco is no longer in charge.

A review of Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois' Belgium stats

Thibaut Courtois made his Belgium debut in November 2011, playing and keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw against France. The Real Madrid man remains the youngest goalkeeper to debut for the Red Devils, having played in that match aged just 19.

Courtois helped Belgium reach the 2014 FIFA World Cup, playing in every game at the tournament under Marc Wilmots. He also helped his country reach Euro 2016, playing in every game at the tournament, as well. He was awarded the Golden Glove at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as Roberto Martinez's team finished in third place.

Thibaut Courtois is the only Belgian goalkeeper to play 100 games for the national team. His 100th game was against Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has kept 51 clean sheets in 102 appearances for his country, keeping a clean sheet in exactly 50% of his appearances.

