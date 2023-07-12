Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois and wife Mishel Gerzig enjoy honeymoon as couple spend time on luxury island

Real Madrid superstar Thibaut Courtois is enjoying his vacations with his wife Mishel Gerzig on the South Pacific island of Bora Bora. The couple got married earlier this month, with the ceremony taking place in Cannes, France.

26-year-old Mishel uploaded a series of snaps from the vacation on her Instagram. Check out the images below:

The pair previously enjoyed their off time in Ibiza before heading to the stunning island of Bora Bora.

While Gerzig is a model, she has previously served the Israeli military as well. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Gerzig served her country at one point in time. Speaking about it, she told Menta:

"I had a very meaningful IDF service. I was a commander of a search and rescue ship in the Navy. It's a very intense role — physically and mentally, with a lot of responsibilities and commitment. I felt like it fulfilled me."

When Mishel Gerzig spoke about her relationship with Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is one of the top players in the world. He goes through the season under the pressure of a grueling set of fixtures. The Belgian custodian, however, shares a close bond with his partner.

Gerzig, currently a social media influencer and a model, comes from a Jewish background. She once said how Courtois was keen on knowing about her background (via People):

"Thibaut is very interested in hearing about the Jewish holidays. At the moment it is too early to talk about having kids together, but if there will be, we will combine our religions together. We will celebrate both Hanukkah and Christmas."

She started dating the Real Madrid goalkeeper back in 2021. Gerzig shared details about her first interaction with the Belgian goalkeeper, telling La'Isha:

"He started asking me questions about Israel, about the army, In April I had several jobs in Madrid, and then we met for the first time face-to-face. We met again in early July, that's when the relationship between us became romantic."

Courtois had two children before starting her interaction with Gerzig. However, the model revealed that she was very well accepted by them (via La'Isha):

"They're very sweet, they've accepted me, we're a family and it's really heartwarming. They see me as their friend and I like it that way, On the personal level, I'm expecting to build our own family in the next year, and God willing, in the future we'll have our own children."

The couple's vacation, though, is set to come to an end soon as the Belgian goalkeeper will now rejoin Real Madrid with the pre-season closing in.

