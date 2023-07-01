Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos makes hilarious admission about what wife told him about retirement

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos has made a hilarious admission about what his wife, Jessica Kroos, said about the prospect of him retiring.

The German superstar was nearing free agency last month and retirement was a possibility. It would have brought a nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu to an end, where he registered 27 goals and 89 assists in 417 games and won 20 trophies.

However, the 33-year-old ended up staying put and signed a new one-year deal. Recalling his conversation with his wife, he told Marca (h/t @MadridXtra):

"My wife? She allowed me to continue for another year (laughs)."

The pair got married in June 2015 — a year into Kroos' stay at Real Madrid — and have been together since. After penning a fresh contract last month, he joked about his wife not wanting him at home and said on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen:

"A little thank you to my wife, who told me 'just do what you want'. That surprised me a bit because you don't want me to be at home more often? (Laughs)."

Despite considering himself old enough to consider retirement, Kroos was a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's side last season and made 52 appearances across competitions.

Things could be different in the upcoming campaign, however, after Jude Bellingham's arrival. To add to that, Fran Garcia's signing could free up Eduardo Camavinga from the left-back position to play in central midfield again.

Kroos says he is hungry for titles after Real Madrid extension

Toni Kroos has won every trophy that club football has to offer but he says he is still hungry to win more titles.

Speaking to the aforementioned source about his immediate future, the midfielder added:

"I have the feeling that this season has gone as well as the last nine in Madrid, why shouldn’t the next one go just as well? I’m still enjoying football and I’m hungry for titles."

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner called time on his international career in July 2021 after making 106 appearances for Germany. Last season, he helped Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Supercup.

The questions surrounding his retirement will re-emerge in the final months of the upcoming season unless he pens another extension before that.

