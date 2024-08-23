Real Madrid superstar undergoing tests after limping off training ahead of La Liga clash against Valladolid 

Real Madrid’s preparations for their upcoming La Liga match against Valladolid have been dealt a blow as one of their key players has been sidelined with an injury. According to an official statement from the club on Friday, Jude Bellingham sustained an injury during a recent training session, raising concerns about the player's availability for the upcoming fixtures.

"Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid's medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg. His progress will be monitored," the club statement said.

The club provided no details regarding his return date in the statement, however, they will continue to monitor his progress closely in the coming days. But according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos expect the England international to be back after the international break in late September.

Bellingham was one of the standout players for Real Madrid in their victorious league campaign last season. The 21-year-old midfielder made a 36-goal contribution in his debut season at Santiago Bernabeu in just 42 appearances. He led England to the Euro 2024 finals in the summer, however, the extended international duty is expected to have taken a toll.

Real Madrid's squad plagued with injury woes with multiple important players sidelined

Jude Bellingham is the most recent addition to a list of injuries that have depleted the Madrid squad. David Alaba suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) last year and has been completely out of action since then. While the Austrian defender is expected to return to action in October, his rehabilitation has had multiple hiccups.

More recently, Eduardo Camavinga also joined the list of sidelined players, after picking up a knee injury in training. He has been slated to be out for at least two months, according to Madrid Zone.

Meanwhile, According to Madrid Universal, which cited journalist Arancha Rodriguez, Jesus Vallejo suffered an overload and missed Thursday's training session.

In defense, Carlo Ancelotti is left with only two senior center-backs Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger. Meanwhile, regarding central midfield options, Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric, and Dani Ceballos, who has hardly featured for Real Madrid recently, remain available.

