Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr poses for picture with rap icon Jay-Z at Tottenham Hotspur stadium after attending Beyonce concert

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior posed for a photo with rap legend Jay-Z when visiting the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for a Beyonce concert.

Vinicius was in London to watch Beyonce perform in one of her five headline shows at Tottenham's stadium in the UK. The Madrid attacker got the opportunity to meet her husband Jay-Z.

The duo met backstage and the Brazilian posted a snap of their encounter on Instagram. He captioned it:

"Jay Z (Goat) (Handshake) LEGEND."

Vinicius was enjoying some downtime amid the racism row he is involved in that has taken hold in La Liga. The young forward received vile racist abuse during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat to Valencia on May 21.

Jay-Z gave his take on the issue of racism in 2015 explaining how he thinks hip-hop has helped eradicate the problem. He told Huff Post:

"Before, people partied in separate clubs. There were hip-hop clubs and there were techno clubs. Now, people party together, and once you have people partying, dancing, and singing along to the same music, then conversations naturally happen after that."

Vinicius has missed Los Blancos' last two games due to injury. There is uncertainty over whether he will be available for Real Madrid's final game of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (June 4). He has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 21 assists in 54 games across competitions.

Real Madrid's Vinicius on his idols roles in tackling racism

The Madrid attacker has been targeted with racist abuse in La Liga.

Vinicius spoke about the issue of racism back in 2020 amid the Black Lives Matter movement. He was happy to see sporting icons doing their best, saying (via The Guardian):

“There is more interest in supporting our cause, with important guys such as LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton, my idols, leading it. That moment when the NBA players refused to go on to the court was very strong. It makes people see how much we care."

However, the Brazilian still couldn't believe racism was an issue in this day and age, adding:

"It makes me happy and sad at the same time, because we are in 2020 and we still have to fight against racism and other stuff that is used to divide us.”

The racist abuse the Brazilian received against Valencia was the 10th episode that La Liga has reported to the authorities. It is a glaring issue in Spanish football that the player hit out at in a statement following the game at the Mestalla. Many high-profile names in the sport have defended the Real Madrid winger, including Neymar, Casemiro and Kylian Mbappe.

