Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr suffering from high fever, now under medication to play Champions League final: Reports

According to a report by Relevo, Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr seems to have literally caught the Champions League fever. The Brazilian forward has reportedly had to be placed on medication to play in tonight's (June 1) final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

The 23-year-old has been magnificent for Los Blancos in this season’s tournament, bagging five goals and four assists in nine games. His performances have come a long way in helping the Spanish giants to the final and he would have been a big miss if omitted.

Vini Jr looks set to claim his third Champions League winners medal tonight at Wembley. The Brazilian will hope he can shake off his illness and put on another master class to help the 14-time holders to a 15th title.

Los Blancos are in search of a fabulous league and a continental double this season as they look to wrap up a dominant campaign in style. They have also won the Supercopa de Espana. Vinicius has been one of their stand-out players and is already a contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or based on his performances this season.

Former Real Madrid star can not explain club's relationship with Champions League

Former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale says he cannot put into words the relationship between the legendary Spanish club and the Champions League. Los Blancos are the most decorated club in the history of the competition, with double the competition wins of their nearest competition. They've won it 14 times while AC Milan are closest with seven.

In an interview with the Guardian before the final, Bale couldn't explain how or why the team is so dominant in the competition, saying:

“Even having been there, [the Champions League drive] is hard to explain, Obviously it means a lot to the club and to the fans. It is the one competition valued more than any others, the main focus every year. But the fact they keep doing it, even when they seem down and out... we always seem to find a way to get back into a game and win it”

The Welshman concluded:

"It is that aura; other teams now are arguably playing the badge and not necessarily the team. It has momentum behind it, Real Madrid and the European Cup. Teams are scared to play Real Madrid and that is such a big thing. I was there for a long time. I still look for their results, still love the team, still support them, just like I did when I was young, I fully expect Madrid to lift the trophy [against Borussia Dortmund]. They understand the pressures and know what to expect, which is a big advantage.”

Los Blancos will know that they are just 90 minutes away from adding to their impressive history tonight in London. They face Borussia Dortmund as favorites and will hope they can duly deliver and add the Champions League to their La Liga and Supercopa de Espana crown.