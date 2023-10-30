Real Madrid superstar Vinicius wins Socrates Award at Ballon d’Or gala

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was bestowed with the prestigious Socrates Award at the Ballon d'Or gala. The accolade, named in honor of Brazilian football legend Socrates, recognizes players who have made a significant humanitarian impact off the pitch.

A report from The Athletic stated that the Ballon d'Or gala was attended by a large contingent of Vinicius' inner circle. The Paris-based event gave the Brazilian winger the award for his commitment to giving back.

The Real Madrid forward set up the Vini Jr. Institute. It is his educational technology initiative aimed at helping impoverished Brazilian youth, and his financial input towards it has continued to rise over the last few years.

According to the Athletic, the institute saw an allocation from the winger of €335,000 in 2022, ballooning to a staggering €1 million this year. It is also projected to catapult to an eye-watering €2.5 million in 2024.

But the night for the Madrid forward wasn't solely about financial pledges and charitable work. Vinicius took the podium to articulate his ongoing struggle with racism in Spanish football during his speech.

According to the BBC, host Didier Drogba also stepped in to amplify this urgent call to action. He seized the moment to implore global football authorities to stamp out the scourge of racism in stadiums worldwide.

Jude Bellingham eyes Ballon d'Or ambitions amid stellar season with Real Madrid

20-year-old Jude Bellingham has stood out this season, head-over-heels above other players in La Liga.

After football legend and now-retired striker Gary Lineker hailed him as a future Ballon d'Or recipient, the young dynamo humbly acknowledged the endorsement.

He stated (via GOAL):

"It wasn't me, was it? Ah, well, that's very nice of him. For me, it's all about the team awards but it is definitely one you think of when you are a kid."

Real Madrid are in raptures about their young investment. With a dazzling 13 goals in 13 games, Bellingham has not only justified but arguably exceeded his £89 million transfer fee.

He's quickly evolving into a vital player in a squad poised to reclaim La Liga supremacy and make another audacious run for the Champions League trophy.

Notably, Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy, marking his name as the best young talent in the world of football currently.