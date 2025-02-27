Real Madrid superstar walks into Real Sociedad’s dressing room and says ‘Long Live Athletic Bilbao’ after 1-0 win: Reports

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger reportedly riled up the Real Sociedad dressing room after their 1-0 win on Wednesday (February 26). The LaLiga champions locked horns with the Basque club at the Reale Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Los Blancos arrived at the game in good form, having despatched Girona 2-0 over the weekend (February 23) in the league. On Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti opted to hand Endrick a rare start and the Brazilian didn't disappoint.

In the 19th minute, Real Madrid broke away on a lightning-quick counterattack. Jude Bellingham threaded a through ball to Endrick, who displayed precise control before unleashing a low shot into the back of the net.

Sociedad had a few chances to get back into the game, but Los Blancos held on. Antonio Rudiger started the game alongside Aurelien Tchouameni at the back and helped Los Blancos register an advantage in the tie.

Following the game, the German reportedly went into the Real Sociedad dressing room and shouted (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"Long Live Athletic Bilbao!"

Real Sociedad's fierce rivalry with Athletic Bilbao has its roots in the inter-city rivalry between the Basque cities of Donostia San-Sebastian and Bilbao, respectively. The Basque Derby, where the clubs lock horns, is also a highly anticipated fixture.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2026. He has registered 37 appearances this season, starting 35 of them.

Will Real Madrid sign a new defender this summer?

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to AS. The LaLiga giants are impressed with Raul Asensio's rise, but are still planning for defensive reinforcements.

Eder Militao's injury history doesn't make for a good read, with the Brazilian defender currently out for the season with an ACL injury. It is the second time in less than two years that the player has ruptured his ACL.

Meanwhile, David Alaba recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury. The Austrian defender is yet to cement his place in the starting XI, and is already on the wrong side of 30, along with Antonio Rudiger.

The situation has forced Real Madrid to consider their options and they have zeroed in on Branthwaite. Carlo Ancelotti gave the Englishman his debut during his time as Everton manager and is eager to be reunited with the player at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Toffees want €75m for his services, which could be a deal breaker.

