Real Madrid sweating over fitness of key superstar ahead of Copa Del Rey final against Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of star forward Kylian Mbappe ahead of their Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, as per reports. The French forward was forced off in the second half of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal with an injury as Los Blancos lost 2-1 at home.

Ad

Diario AS reports that Real Madrid doctors believe that Mbappe will be fit enough to feature in the final of the cup in nine days' time. There is, however, a possibility that the 26-year-old does not make it in time for the game, as the doctors have been unable to properly examine his ankle due to swelling. The club will wait until the swelling around Mbappe's ankle subsides before knowing whether he will be available to face Barcelona.

Ad

Trending

Kylian Mbappe saw his ankle twist under the weight of Arsenal star Declan Rice after he attempted to win the ball back from the Englishman. A foul was awarded in favour of the Arsenal man, and Mbappe was left wincing in pain on the floor, and was subsequently replaced by Brahim Diaz.

Mbappe failed to register a shot on target in the game against the Gunners before his forced substitution in the 75th minute as he was well-marshalled by the English side. The former PSG man endured a disappointing showing in his last appearance, as well, as he received a straight red card in the first half against Alaves.

Ad

Real Madrid will be without Mbappe for their league game against Athletic Club this weekend, regardless of his injury. Carlo Ancelotti and his staff will, however, hope that the France captain is fit enough to feature in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.

Barcelona boss considering benching star midfielder for Real Madrid Copa del Rey clash: Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is considering starting midfielder Dani Olmo on the bench for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, as per SPORT. The Spanish giants will lock horns in the final of the competition in Seville on May 26th.

Ad

The report indicates that Flick is thinking about playing Spain U-21 star Fermin Lopez from the start in the final, while having Olmo come on from the bench. The former RB Leipzig man has struggled with injuries this season, but has proven himself to be a worthy addition to the squad.

Dani Olmo is normally a starter for La Blaugrana when fit, but Flick is leaning towards rewarding Lopez with a start for his consistent showings in midfield. He will play alongside Pedri and Frenkie De Jong, while the likes of Olmo and Gavi will be options off the bench in the second half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More