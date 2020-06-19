Real Madrid target Kai Havertz urged to snub big-money move in favour of Bundesliga stay

Former star striker tells Kai Havertz to ignore Real Madrid

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Havertz should snub Real Madrid for another year in the Bundesliga

Kai Havertz in action

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov has advised young German sensation Kai Havertz to ignore the interest from Real Madrid.

Havertz has been in phenomenal form this season. This has led teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona to all express an interest in signing the midfielder.

Kai Havertz has been told to reject Real Madrid for now

"Real Madrid is a very tough club to go," warns Berbatov

Berbatov was emphatic in his advice for the 21-year old Havertz.

"Kai Havertz should ignore the interest of Real Madrid. He should not consider any offer from Real Madrid right now. "

According to @BILD - Real Madrid made their first offer for Kai Havertz just recently. An offer worth €80m and Kai would be allowed to stay at Leverkusen until 2021.



The offer was rejected as Leverkusen demand €100m. pic.twitter.com/pV90FtJENQ — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 5, 2020

The Bulgarian has warned Havertz that he should be fully prepared before making such a move.

"It is a very tough club to go, and, on top of that, if he is not prepared for the high demands, he would have a terrible time. The example is Luka Jovic."

Serbian striker Luka Jovic joined Real Madrid last summer for a fee of €60 million after a good season with Eintracht Frankfurt. The 22-year old was touted to be the replacement for Karim Benzema. However Jovic has not been able to replicate his form from last season. He has scored just 2 goals in 24 appearances for Real Madrid.

🗣 Berbatov on Havertz: "For me, at the moment he shouldn't consider any offer from Real Madrid.



"Look at Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard. Gareth Bale still gets booed and even Cristiano Ronaldo used to get booed, which was unbelievable." 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AKcX4jh2tr — Goal (@goal) June 19, 2020

Berbatov advised Havertz to stay for one more year with Bayer Leverkusen.

"Havertz is still a kid, and if he stays at Bayer one more year, it will allow him to develop physically, technically and mentally."

Berbatov, who also appeared for Bayer Leverkusen during his playing days, was full of praise for the German.

"He will go very far, but now wants to play, and that is guaranteed by Bayer Leverkusen. It will allow him to grow. He does not lose anything by staying."

Havertz has indeed been very good this season. The 21-year old German has been utilised as a striker, winger and an attacking midfielder by coach Peter Bosz. In 40 appearances for the club this season he has scored 16 goals and provided 9 assists. Recent reports have linked him with a move to EPL side Chelsea.

The former striker also had some words for Gareth Bale, who has come in for criticism from the majority of Real Madrid fans.

"In the case of Bale I think it is already personal. It does not matter what he does, it does not matter if he scores five goals, they will continue to find something to criticize him."

Gareth Bale in action for Real Madrid

The Welsh winger, who joined Real Madrid for a then world-record fee £85.3 million from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, has been reduced to a bit-part player. Zinedine Zidane was vocal about letting him go last summer, only for him to ultimately stay.

This season, Bale has made 19 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. Newcastle United have expressed an interest in him, while multiple Chinese clubs have also been linked. Bale's agent has categorically denied all this, stating that the 30-year old will end his career at Real Madrid.