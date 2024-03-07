Real Madrid target's agent provides update on client's future amid transfer speculation

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies' agent Nedal Huoseh has calmed down speculation over the future of the Bayern Munich star ahead of the summer.

The Canadian left-back has reportedly been on the radar of Real Madrid, with a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu lined up for him in the summer. Los Blancos have been looking at signing a left-back to provide competition and cover for Ferland Mendy in the position.

Reports emerged in recent weeks that the Spanish giants had reached an agreement with Davies. They were keen to enter into negotiations with Bayern Munich over the transfer.

However, the Canadian star's agent Nedal Huoseh revealed to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that nothing of the sort had happened yet. He also added that the player is focused on representing the German champions, and would only consider talk of his future in the months to come.

He said:

“There is nothing agreed or concrete with any club. Alphonso’s focus at this time is FC Bayern."

“We will consider all our options for the future in the next months."

Expand Tweet

Alphonso Davies will enter into the final year of his contract once this season ends and has shown no indication of talking about a renewal at the club. The German side will be willing to cash in on him in the summer if he doesn't sign an extension to keep him at the club beyond 2025.

Davies has appeared 29 times for the Bavarian giants this season, with a goal and three assists to his name across all competitions. He has become one of the finest left-backs in the world since arriving in Germany from the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019.

Real Madrid survive Leipzig fightback to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid held off a spirited display from RB Leipzig to qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, March 6.

Los Blancos played out a 1-1 draw against their German opposition in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. As a result, they reached the last eight of the tournament by a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

The 14-time champions claimed a narrow first-leg advantage thanks to a lone strike from Brahim Diaz in Germany. The Spanish giants hosted their German opponents looking to seal a place in the last eight at home.

Like in the first leg, Leipzig proved to be stubborn opposition for Real Madrid, and it took until the 65th minute for them to concede. Jude Bellingham played in Vinicius Jr, who slotted home his 15th goal of the season.

Unlike in front of their fans, Leipzig found a way back into the game within three minutes, when captain Willi Orban headed them level. They put pressure on the home side, but ultimately fell short in the encounter.

Real Madrid have now joined Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in reaching the quarterfinals so far.