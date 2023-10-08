Lucas Vazquez compared Jude Bellingham with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Englishman netted a brace in Real Madrid's 4-0 La Liga home win against Osasuna on Saturday (October 7).

Apart from Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Joselu were also on the scoresheet for Carlo Ancelotti's team. Los Blancos remain atop the standings with 24 points from nine games.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has continued his stellar start to life at Real Madrid. The summer signing has scored 10 goals in his first 10 games for the Madrid giants, becoming the first player to do so since record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Lucas Vazquez, Ronaldo's former teammate, compared Bellingham with the legendary Portuguese, on Instagram:

"CrBellingham."

Los Blancos signed Bellingham for €103 million from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He was one of the most highly touted young players in the world, and his stock has only boosted since then.

The way Bellingham, largely a midfielder, has been scoring goals for fun at his new club has left many surprised, as he has thrived in an advanced role in Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon tips Jude Bellingham to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo success

Cristiano Ronaldo had an iconic nine-season stint at Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals in 438 games across competitions between 2009 and 2018. He also won 17 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Before Jude Bellingham signed for Real Madrid, former Los Blancos president Ramon Calderon tipped the Englishman to emulate Ronaldo's success in the Spanish capital (via GOAL):

“Everybody who comes here knows what it means to be a Real Madrid player. I always say that those players like Cristiano, (Luka) Modric, Vinicius – all of them give a lot to us, but Real Madrid gives much more to them. I experienced that with Cristiano when I signed him, I told him how important it would be for him to be here."

Calderon added:

"He realised that, because you can get personal goals, collective goals, your prestige goes up very much. Everyone is thinking that a player coming to Real Madrid has got to the top and the prestige of the club is amazing.

"Being linked to this club is always something important. Bellingham has a great opportunity to come here."

Jude Bellingham has already left Real Madrid fans awestruck with his spectacular displays. However, he will need to continue this form for a while to come close to matching Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering accomplishments.

Ronaldo became a legend from a superstar during his Real Madrid spell. Bellingham seems on course to becoming one of the best players in the world after joining Los Merengues from Borussia Dortmund and enjoying a blazing start.