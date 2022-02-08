Real Madrid think they can land Toni Kroos' successor for €60 million - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly confident of signing S.S. Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic next summer. Los Blancos reportedly view Milinkovic-Savic as the ideal replacement for veteran midfielder Toni Kroos.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has maintained contact with Milinkovic-Savic's representative Mateja Kezman since 2018. The Spanish club are believed to be eager to sign the box-to-box midfielder to replace Kroos in the near future.

The German midfielder joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014. Kroos has gone on to make 346 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored 25 goals. He has also helped Real Madrid win two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League titles during his time with the club.

The 32-year-old is, however, approaching the latter stages of his career. His contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and reports have suggested the club do not intend to offer him a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most talented midfielders in Serie A right now. He enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2017-18 season, scoring 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions for the Italian club.

Milinkovic-Savic caught the attention of a number of Europe's elite clubs thanks to his performances for the Serbian national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Real Madrid and Manchester United were linked with a move for the midfielder in the summer of 2018. However, both clubs were unwilling to match Lazio's €120 million valuation of Milinkovic-Savic.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign thus far for the Italian outfit. Milinkovic-Savic has managed to record eight goals and eight assists in 23 appearances across competitions for his club.

Lazio are believed to be willing to listen to offers in the region of €80 million for the midfielder. Los Blancos are, however, confident of signing Milinkovic-Savic for around €60 million.

Real Madrid could drop their interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and attempt to sign Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

While some reports have suggested that Real Madrid are interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, there have been contrasting rumors as well. Los Blancos could reportedly switch their focus to Manchester United midfielder and potential free agent Paul Pogba in the summer instead.

The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Pogba is expected to run down his contract with the Premier League club and become a free agent next summer.

The 28-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making his debut for the club during the 2011-12 season. After failing to become a regular member of the Red Devils' first-team, he joined Italian giants Juventus in 2012.

Pogba rose to prominence during his time with the Serie A outfit as he developed into one of the best central midfielders in the world. He helped the club win four consecutive Scudettos and two Coppa Italias, before rejoining Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million.

Pogba has struggled to maintain consistency during his second spell at Old Trafford and has often been criticized for his lack of work-rate and desire. Injuries have also limited his impact since returning to the club.

According to Marca, Pogba has told Manchester United that he wants to join Real Madrid next summer. Los Blancos have also had a long-standing interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and can get him on a Bosman move in the summer.

The Spanish giants could, however, face competition from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for the midfielder's signature.

