Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Ancelotti eyeing Enzo Fernandez; no plans for new striker in January, and more - December 20, 2022

Real Madrid are trailing Barcelona in the La Liga title race. The Blaugrana are atop the pile after 14 games, while their arch-rivals are two points behind in second.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been impressed by Enzo Fernandez's performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not targeting a new striker in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 20, 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti eyeing Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is the latest superstar to emerge at the World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti is impressed with Enzo Fernandez, according to AS via Madrid Universal. The Argentinean exploded into the scene at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, playing a key role in helping his nation become world champions. Fernandez was also awarded the Best Young Player of the tournament.

The 21-year-old arrived in Qatar in a rich vein of form with Benfica. The Argentinean joined the Portuguese side this summer and has amassed three goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions. Real Madrid are pleased with his performances and have identified him as an alternative to Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos are hot on the heels of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2023. However, recent reports have suggested that Liverpool have taken the lead in the race for the Englishman. The La Liga giants have been forced to keep their options open as a result, and Fernandez has emerged as a possible target.

The Argentinean has become a household name after his exploits in Qatar. The 21-year-old grew in stature as the tournament progressed and soon became an integral part of the La Albiceleste starting XI. Fernandez finished with one goal and an assist in seven appearances, playing 563 minutes.

His efforts have caused a stir at Real Madrid, with Ancelotti greatly admiring him. However, prising him away would be no walk in the park either. Fernandez has a €120 million release clause in his contract, and his value has skyrocketed since the World Cup.

Real Madrid not targeting new striker in January

Karim Benzema is expected to return to the first team once the season resumes.

Real Madrid are not planning to target a new striker in January, despite Karim Benzema’s decision to call time on his international career.

According to journalist Rodra via Madrid Universal, the Frenchman’s decision would have no bearing on his association with Los Blancos. The 35-year-old has decided to end his association with France after reported troubles with manager Didier Deschamps.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball 5 Champions League Titles

4 La Liga Titles

Second-highest goal-scorer for Real Madrid

Ballon d’Or 2022

🎖 4-time French Player of the Year



Happy Birthday to the Real Madrid and French forward Karim Benzema! 🥳



However, Benzema remains fully committed to Los Blancos and is eager to prove his worth in the second half.

However, Benzema remains fully committed to Los Blancos and is eager to prove his worth in the second half. The Frenchman was in blistering form last season, spearheading Ancelotti’s quest for silverware. He has endured a difficult start to the new season due to niggling injuries but is now raring to go.

As such, the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy has informed Ancelotti that a new No. 9 is not on the agenda this winter. If Benzema returns to his usual self, he could solve a lot of problems for the Italian.

Aurelien Tchouameni opens up on World Cup final defeat

Aurelien Tchouameni (right) endured a frustrating night at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Aurelien Tchouameni has admitted that the defeat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final would take time to heal. Les Bleus came up short against an inspired Argentina side, finishing second-best on penalties. Tchouameni missed his kick in the shootout, firing wide, compounding his sorrows.

Taking to social media to apologise to fans, Tchouameni sounded hopeful of a bright future with the national team.

“It will take time to digest the bitterness and frustration. We tried everything. It didn’t work, and I’m the first to be sorry. I’m convinced that the future of Les Bleus is bright, especially if we can count on you," wrote Tchouameni.

Tchouameni has appeared 22 times for Real Madrid this season, registering two assists.

