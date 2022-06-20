Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger turned down Barcelona to join Los Blancos; AC Milan submit offer to sign Marcelo, and more - June 20, 2022

Real Madrid enjoyed a highly successful 2021-22 campaign under manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager, who has handed the reins of the club last summer, took the La Liga giants to a league and European double.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he turned down Barcelona to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, AC Milan have submitted an offer to sign Marcelo on a Bosman move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 20, 2022:

Antonio Rudiger turned down Barcelona to join Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger is eager to hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he turned down Barcelona to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The German defender enjoyed a brilliant run of form at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, but the Blues failed to extend his stay at the club.

Speaking to the press during his official presentation, Rudiger also said (as per Marca) that a conversation with Ancelotti convinced him to join the La Liga giants.

“There was (a call) from Barcelona. But I told my (agent) it was Real Madrid or nothing,” said Rudiger.

He added:

“The first time I got in contact, not myself but through my agent, was early September the first time. The second time was when I spoke with Ancelotti in April. I think that was the most important moment, to speak with Ancelotti and then I made my choice to play for this club and under him.”

Rudiger added that he's hungry for success at the Santiago Bernabeu:

“I will give everything for the club, and I want to win as many trophies as possible. It's all about winning at Real Madrid. This is what they've demonstrated over the past years. We all dream of winning the Champions League, and even with a lot of doubts from outside, they did the job last year,” said Rudiger.

He continued:

"I don't know how to describe Real Madrid's Champions League run. It was unbelievable. I knew by the time of the final that I was going to be a Real Madrid player, so I was rooting for them. It also means we can compete next season for (the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup)."

The German defender said that he is ready to challenge for a place in the starting XI at the club.

“Real Madrid are stacked with very good players, in my position as well. But I am confident. What do I bring? Competition, which is healthy for everyone and keeps everyone going. So, I'm looking forward to the challenge,” said Rudiger.

He added:

"Rome wasn't built in a day, so I have to come here this first year and adapt. I will also do my best to communicate in Spanish."

AC Milan submit offer to sign Marcelo

Marcelo is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

AC Milan have submitted an offer to sign Marcelo, according to AS. The Brazilian is all set to become a free agent at the end of this month once his contract with Real Madrid expires. The La Liga champions have opted not to hand the 34-year-old a new deal. The Rossoneri are ready to take him to Serie A.

The Italian heavyweights have offered him a contract worth €3 million per year after tax.

However, Marcelo is not impressed by the deal, as it's half the amount he was earning at the Santiago Bernabeu. Milan are willing to improve their offer but could face competition from Marseille for the Brazilian

Zinedine Zidane wants to return to management

Real Madrid vs Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Zinedine Zidane has expressed a desire to return to management. The Frenchman is yet to take up a new assignment since leaving Los Blancos last summer. Speaking to Telefoot (as relayed by Marca), Zidane said that he still has a lot to contribute as a coach.

"Can I still contribute things as a coach? Yes, many, or I think some. I want to continue because I still have the vision, it's my passion," said Zidane.

The Frenchman also revealed the secret behind his success with Los Blancos.

“We worked hard; we had incredible players, and a team that followed me. I was responsible for a lot of things, but I had a great team behind me. Alone it wouldn't have been possible. I need to surround myself with people I feel comfortable with. If not, it can't work," said Zidane.

