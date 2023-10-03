Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Aston Villa want Dani Ceballos; Aurelien Tchouameni untouchable for Los Blancos, and more - October 3, 2023

Real Madrid will travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday (October 3) to face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos are in good form, having lost just one game this season across competitions.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are eying a move for Los Blancos defender Dani Ceballos. Elsewhere, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is considered untouchable at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 3, 2023:

Aston Villa want Dani Ceballos

Aston Villa are preparing an offer for Dani Ceballos, according to XCatalunya. The Spanish midfielder opted to stay with Real Madrid this summer even though there was considerable interest in his services.

The 27-year-old even went on to sign a new deal with Los Blancos, despite the massive competition for places in the middle of the park. However, that decision has come back to haunt him, with the player struggling for opportunities this season.

Villa remain well informed of the situation and believe they can convince the La Liga giants to let him go. Ceballos is not an indispensable part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans but could make a difference at Villa Park.

He has experience of playing in the Premier League while on loan with Arsenal. As such, Villa boss Unai Emery is pushing to secure the player. Villa are ready to pay Real Madrid €18 million for the Spaniard and will offer the player a contract worth €8 million per year.

Aurelien Tchouameni untouchable for Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni has been flawless this season.

Aurelien Tchouameni is now considered untouchable at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Marca.

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid last summer but endured a difficult debut campaign. His form prompted talks of a departure from the club this summer, but Los Blancos opted to grant him time to find his footing. Their patience has been rewarded, as the player has been outstanding under Carlo Ancelotti this term.

Tchouameni had nailed down the defensive midfield spot and has also contributed in the final third. The La Liga giants haven't lost a game the Frenchman has started this season, with their only defeat (3-1) against Atletico Madrid coming when he was on the bench.

Real Madrid have no doubts regarding the 23-year-old's importance to the team and now consider him as a leader in the squad. As such, they will not entertain any offers for the player now or in the near future.

Federico Valverde dreams of wearing armband

Federico Valverde has admitted that he dreams of wearing the armband for Real Madrid.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been an integral part of Los Blancos' plans over the last few years. Despite intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu, Valverde has held his own.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, the Uruguayan added that he wants to be an example with the La Liga giants.

"Yes, obviously. It’s been a dream since I signed for Madrid. To be able to be that image and example for many people in the world. To be like Carvajal, Modric, Toni.

"We look at them to see what they do. It was one of the most beautiful things that happened in my life in Uruguay, and I would love to be one here," said Valverde.

Valverde went on to reflect on his time with Real Madrid, adding that he's learning from some of the best in the business.

"From the first day I arrived the midfield was incredible. I thought it was the best midfield in the history of football. I tried to learn a lot from all of them. I had the opportunity to see him (Carlo Ancelotti) with Casemiro, who fed me a lot of things.

"It’s very difficult to play here. There are the best in the world. Today I’m playing, and I have to appreciate that. I will try to teach the young players what they taught me when I arrived," said Valverde.

He continued:

"I’m not struggling to adapt. I feel better than ever. Playing every game shows that I’m doing things right. Obviously when you’re used to the 4-3-3, you try to adapt and keep learning.

"With a coach like that you have to listen to him and admire him. Personally I think I’m doing well. I’m still growing and learning."

Valverde has generated attention from clubs across Europe over the years but has his heart set with Los Blancos.