Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona table offer for Isco; Borussia Dortmund interested in Eden Hazard, and more - 9 April 2022

Real Madrid face Getafe in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Los Blancos are atop the league standings after 30 games.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have tabled an offer to take Isco to the Camp Nou this summer. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are interested in Eden Hazard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 9th April 2022:

Barcelona table offer for Isco

Isco (left) has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have tabled an offer for Isco, according to Barca Universal via SPORT. The Spaniard is an isolated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment. His current contract is all set to run out at the end of the season. The Blaugrana are plotting to secure his signature for free this summer.

Isco joined Los Blancos in 2013 and showed great promise initially. However, he has fallen out of favour in recent seasons and has been starved of first-team football of late. Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t fully trust the player and has preferred to keep faith in the midfield pairing of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Both men are on the wrong side of 30 but have maintained their high standards on the pitch.

Isco has failed to oust them from the starting XI and has endured a frustrating time at the Santiago Bernabeu so far. Despite his current contract expiring in less than three months, Real Madrid have not offered him an extension yet. Barcelona are planning to make the most of the situation.

The Blaugrana have enjoyed a new lease of life since Xavi took over the reins at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are in a precarious financial position and are targeting free agents ahead of the summer. Manager Xavi is reportedly set to welcome both Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on Bosman moves. It now appears that Isco could also join them this summer.

Barcelona have already placed a contract offer on the table for the Spaniard. Apart from the Blaugrana, Isco also has an offer to return to former club Sevilla.

Borussia Dortmund interested in Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard is generating attention from the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Eden Hazard, according to AS via Cadena SER. The Belgian has cut a sorry figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since joining in 2019.

The 31-year-old has failed to strike a chord under Ancelotti and is tipped to leave this summer. There’s a growing interest from the Premier League for his services, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race.

Borussia Dortmund have now entered the fray. Hazard’s younger brother, Thorgan, is already a part of the Bundesliga side, and a family reunion could be on the cards. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez also shares a cordial relationship with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke. As such, the Bundesliga giants could steal a march on their rivals in the race for the 31-year-old.

Real Madrid enter race for Arnaut Danjuma

Arnaut Danjuma is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have entered the race for Arnaut Danjuma, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes. The 25-year-old has been a revelation for Villarreal this season and has caught the imagination of Los Blancos. The La Liga giants have identified him as the perfect replacement for Eden Hazard, who is likely to leave this summer.

Danjuma is proficient in various attacking roles, and his versatility could be an asset for Carlo Ancelotti. Apart from the La Liga giants, Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested in the Dutchman.

