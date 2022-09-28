Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona want Marco Asensio as Ousmane Dembele replacement; Inaki Williams speaks in support of Vinicius Junior, and more - September 27, 2022

Real Madrid are atop the La Liga standings after six games. Carlo Ancelotti's men have a 100% win record this season after nine games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona want Marco Asensio to replace Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Inaki Williams has spoken up in support of Vinicius Junior.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 27, 2022:

Barcelona want Marco Asensio as Ousmane Dembele replacement

Marco Asensio has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have identified Marco Asensio as a possible replacement for Ousmane Dembele, according to ARA via Madrid Universal.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid and is frustrated at the lack of opportunities under Ancelotti. He'syet to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and could depart on a Bosman move next summer.

The Blaugrana are ready to take advantage of the situation and lure him to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are contemplating cashing in on Dembele, whose contract expires in 2024. The Frenchman has been in good form this season, so the Blaugrana believe he could command a hefty transfer fee next summer. They have already begun preparations for his departure and believe Asensio could slip into his boots.

The Spaniard was heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but ended up staying at the club. Los Blancos may be powerless to stop him from joining their bitter rivals once his contract expires at the end of the season. However, the move will depend on whether the Blaugrana manage to offload Dembele next summer.

Inaki Williams speaks out in support of Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has spoken out against the racist attack.

Inaki Williams has condemned the racial abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior during the Madrid Derby at the Wanda Metropolitano before the international break. The Real Madrid forward was subject to taunts and discrimination from the home fans, which has been widely criticised.

Williams also suffered racial abuse during a recent game against Espanyol. The Athletic Bilbao frontman has been vocal about the need to end such conduct and has now stood by Vinicius.

Speaking to Cadena SER, as relayed by Football Espana, Williams said the football world must set an example for society and children in particular.

“I heard it, and I thought it was lamentable. Not just for Vinicius or for what happened to me, we are the visible mirror for many people, but racism, for these ‘invisible’ people that might suffer from it on a daily basis, it affects them more. We should be an example for people and the children who grow up watching television," said Williams.

Williams added that the entire episode must be dealt with strongly to help eradicate racial discrimination.

“The sanctions should make an example of them so that acts like these do not happen again. Between all of us we can make it so that the beautiful part of football is going to a stadium and supporting a team. Between all of us, we can end this scourge," said Williams.

Real Madrid have also lent their support to Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid’s plans for Brahim Diaz revealed

Brahim Diaz could be offered a lifeline at the Santiago Bernabeu next season

Real Madrid are planning to install Brahim Diaz as a replacement for Marco Asensio next summer, according to El Espanol via Managing Madrid.

The La Liga giants are likely to allow Asensio to leave the Santiago Bernabeu once his contract expires next summer. However, the Spanish giants are not planning to dive into the transfer market to secure a replacement.

Instead, Los Blancos are planning to add Diaz to their roster next season. The Spaniard is on loan with AC Milan but has failed to build on his performances from last campaign. However, Real Madrid believe Diaz has enough quality to be a squad player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

