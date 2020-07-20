Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Big update on Gareth Bale's future, midfielder has 'no idea' about his future and more - 20th July 2020

Real Madrid failed to win their last game of the season but that wasn't a big issue as they had already lifted the league title. Los Blancos players are now planning for the Champions League while the board members are working on the possible transfers they can manage this summer.

Gareth Bale staying at Real Madrid claims agent

Gareth bale's future at Real Madrid has always been a question mark but his agent has already put a full stop to the rumours. Jonathan Barnett, in an interview with BBC, reports that his client will not be leaving Santiago Bernabeu this summer. He said:

“Gareth is fine. He has two years left on his contract. He likes living in Madrid and he is going nowhere. Gareth is not looking to outlast Zinedine Zidane. Mr Zidane has been very successful. There’s no hatred. Mr Zidane just does not want to play him. Gareth trains every day and he trains well,”

“Of course there’s been interest but there’s hardly a club in the world which can afford him. It’s a great loss that he’s not in the Real Madrid team at the moment but he will not leave. Gareth is one of the best players in the world. The best players in the world do not go out on loan”

Dani Ceballos has not made future plans just yet

Dani Ceballos has been linked with a permanent move to Arsenal this summer but the midfielder has no clue about it. The Spanaird claims that he is just thinking about the next couple of matches and is not worried about his future just yet. He adds that Real Madrid have not communicated their decision and he is willing to listen to them before making a move. He said:

“Right now, I’m only thinking about my next few games because if we win them we have a chance to clinch a spot in the Europa League. After that, I must stay calm and return to Real Madrid because they have to make a decision, given that I have three years left on my contract with them

The truth is I’m very happy in Arsenal, I have a year of experience here and it would be easy for me to return, I wouldn’t need to adapt to a new league or a new team with a new coach and different teammates. I think it’d be a good step for me, but my future is in Real Madrid’s hands and I don’t know their decision right now,”

Real Sociedad confident of another Odegaard loan

Martin Odegaard spent the 2019/20 season at Real Sociedad and now the club are keen on keeping him for another year. He impressed at the Spanish side this season and helped them finish 6th in the table.

The 21-year-old still has a long way to go before making it to the Real Madrid starting XI. A loan for another season could be ideal for all parties.