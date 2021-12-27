Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund planning loan move for Los Blancos star, club interested in Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper, and more - 27 December 2021

Real Madrid have enjoyed a brilliant resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti this season. Los Blancos are the favorites for the La Liga title, while they have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are planning a loan move for a Real Madrid striker. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in an Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 27, 2021.

Borussia Dortmund planning loan move for Luka Jovic

Borussia Dortmund are planning a loan move for Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic

Borussia Dortmund are planning a loan move for Real Madrid outcast Luka Jovic, according to Fichajes.

Los Blancos are ready to let the player leave the Santiago Bernabeu. The Bundesliga side are planning to secure the Serbian's services on a short-term contract.

Jovic joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 after a fantastic season with Eintracht Frankfurt. However, he failed to replicate that form at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos ran out of patience and arranged a loan move back to the Bundesliga side in January this year.

However, the 24-year-old couldn't regain his form even after arriving at his old hunting ground. Real Madrid were expected to offload him this summer.

But Carlo Ancelotti decided to keep him at the club owing to the lack of backup for Karim Benzema.

Jovic has scored one goal and set up two more so far this season for Los Blancos. Borussia Dortmund are willing to offer him an escape route from Real Madrid, albeit on a temporary basis.

However, it is unclear whether Los Blancos would entertain such a move. Real Madrid are aiming to win both La Liga and the Champions League this season.

As such, Ancelotti might not be ready to trim his squad in the middle of the season.

Real Madrid interested in Julen Agirrezabala

Real Madrid are interested in Julen Agirrezabala, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Spaniard has caught the eye after breaking into the Athletic Bilbao first team this season. Los Blancos are among the clubs monitoring the 21-year-old with interest.

Real Madrid could be in the market for a new goalkeeper next year. Andriy Lunin is unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu after struggling for first-team opportunities.

The Ukrainian is expected to leave next year. Los Blancos are planning to invest in Agirrezabala as a replacement. The Spaniard could even be the eventual successor to Thibaut Courtois at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid planning summer move for Florian Wirtz

Real Madrid are preparing to move for Florian Wirtz next summer

Real Madrid are preparing to move for Florian Wirtz next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the Bayer Leverkusen youngster and has instructed Los Blancos to complete a move for the player at the end of this season.

The 18-year-old has been outstanding for Leverkusen this season, justifying Real Madrid's interest. The German prodigy has scored eight times and set up 11 more in 21 games so far.

Los Blancos believe Wirtz could help deal with the eventual departures of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar